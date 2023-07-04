TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Uranium Inc. (“Latitude Uranium”, “LUR” or the “Company”) (CSE: LUR, LURAF, FRA: EI1) is pleased to announce it has changed its name from “Labrador Uranium Inc.” to “Latitude Uranium Inc.” to better reflect its expansion within Canada following its recently completed acquisition of the Angilak Property, located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

It is anticipated that the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the new name effective as of the open of markets in two or three business days. The Common Shares will continue to trade under the existing trading symbol “LUR”.

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company’s securityholders. There is no consolidation or division of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the name change. Issued certificates representing Common Shares will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the proposed name change.

About Latitude Uranium

Latitude Uranium is engaged in the exploration and development of two district-scale uranium projects in Canada. Our primary focus is expanding the Angilak resource base, which ranks amongst the highest-grade uranium deposits outside of the Athabasca. Additionally, we are advancing the CMB Project, situated in the prolific Central Mineral Belt in central Labrador adjacent to the Michelin Deposit, with numerous occurrences of uranium, copper and potential IOCG style mineralization.

