State of Minnesota acquires 15 TACS™ systems for Virtual Weigh Stations to aid their goal to improve highway safety by working with providers of commercial transportation to enhance the safety of their operations

The TACS systems will be used to screen commercial vehicles for unsafe tire conditions

SASKATOON, SK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today that the company has been awarded a contract to supply 15 Tire Anomaly and Classification Systems ("TACS") for the Minnesota Department of Transportation ("MnDOT"). The new systems will be used by Minnesota State Patrol for commercial vehicle enforcement purposes. The financial terms of the contract are confidential.

IRD will add 15 TACS to five existing Virtual Weigh Station sites that are being used by the Minnesota State Patrol for weight enforcement and by MnDOT for traffic data collection. IRD's Virtual Weigh Station software is a web-based solution for remotely viewing vehicle records, including weights from weigh-in-motion sensors.

The TACS will integrate directly with the Virtual Weigh Station interface to display the precise location of unsafe tires on vehicles that cross the TACS sensors. Mobile enforcement teams stationed downstream from the checkpoints will be able to identify trucks with tire anomalies such as flat, missing, or underinflated tires. On the basis of the TACS screening, they will issue citations to noncompliant vehicles' operators, requiring them to be out of service until the unsafe tire defects are corrected.

"MnDOT's decision to upgrade their Virtual Weigh Station systems with TACS shows how important tire anomaly screening is for the State's efforts to improve commercial vehicle safety," said Rish Malhotra, IRD President and CEO. "TACS' unparalleled accuracy in detecting tire problems for actionable Out-of-Service violations makes the system the leading solution for ensuring commercial vehicles are operating with safe, compliant tires."

About IRD

IRD is a dynamic technology company engaged in developing key components and advanced systems for the next generation of transportation networks. Together with subsidiaries PAT Traffic and IRD Europe (ICOMS Detections, Sensor Line and VDS), IRD supplies Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to private corporations, transportation agencies, and highway authorities around the world. IRD's systems make highways safer, greener, and more efficient. Known globally as a trusted partner providing sales, service, and installation support on major ITS projects for over 40 years, IRD contributes to creating smarter cities by empowering engineering and urban planning professionals to access reliable traffic data. For more information: www.irdinc.com

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, by organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC and International Road Dynamics Inc. platforms and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit www.quarterhill.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding IRD, Quarterhill and their businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IRD and/or Quarterhill in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that IRD and/or Quarterhill believe are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting IRD and/or Quarterhill, including, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 22, 2023 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. IRD and Quarterhill recommend that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of IRD's forward-looking statements. IRD has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

