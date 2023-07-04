The electric vehicle industry created $53 billion in revenue worldwide and $8 billion in revenue across Europe.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The Battery Show Europe, the largest European tradeshow connecting the European and international advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, hosted nearly 17,000 verified attendees and 766 exhibitors this year, further fueling the international rise of electric vehicles during the 23-25 May event in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Battery Show Europe, which runs alongside The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, showcased the newest innovations and technologies from brands across the globe. Top exhibitors included Webasto, BASF, Schunk, Parker, and Bosch, and live product showcases from Siemens, Donaldson, DuPont, Henkel and Dow provided tangible examples of the advancements being made.

"Europe's emphasis on sustainability and using electric vehicles is not stopping anytime soon. Of the registrants who attended, nearly 3,000 were CEOs and managers of top battery and EV brands and organizations," says Rob Shelton, Event Director, Battery Show Europe. "Germany especially is a global leader with battery and EV innovations as the area continues to create new advancements. We are proud of the high-caliber thought leadership and brand power that was showcased at The Battery Show Europe, which continues to drive the global EV industry."

Valued at over USD $250 billion, the European battery and EV markets continue to bloom as passenger EV sales are set to increase from 6.6 million sold in 2021 to 21 million in 2025. The electric vehicle industry alone has created $53 billion in revenue, including $8 billion in revenue from Europe. To further ethical and sustainable growth, Germany most recently developed battery passports to function as digital ID technology that can be used to trace battery minerals and materials along their supply chains.

This year, more than 57 percent of The Battery Show Europe's attendees were German, bolstering the nation's active presence and global position as one of the top sustainable battery and EV regions though fresh initiatives and conscious environmental efforts.

"As a solution partner in the field of adhesive tapes and as a bonding pioneer, The Battery Show, with its high cross-sectional character and the coverage of the entire value chain, is an ideal meeting point for networking and making new business contacts," says Carsten Herzhoff, Managing Director and CTO/COO of Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG. "To build a dynamic innovation ecosystem and to promote our sustainable and trendsetting bonding solutions, we do not want to miss this trade fair."

The Battery Show Europe will return to Stuttgart in 2024 on 18-20 June. For 2023, The Battery Show North America takes place 12-14 September in Novi, Michigan at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Register for the largest battery and EV show in North America at www.thebatteryshow.com.

The Battery Show has expanded from the North American and European Markets to Asia as the EV and battery industries continue to grow. The Battery Show India has its inaugural expo on 4-6 October, 2023, at the India Expo Center in Greater Noida. Register at www.thebatteryshowindia.com.

About The Battery Show:

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from more than 770+ suppliers, network with nearly 10,000+ attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering with a regional market focus on Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany and launching in 2023 first-ever edition of The Battery Show India, taking place at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida.

Along with The Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan, all 3 trade shows take place annually to bring together engineers, business leaders, industry leading brands and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. Connect with The Battery Show and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. The Battery Show is supported by its official media partner Battery Technology Online. The Battery Show North America and the Battery Show Europe were both 2022 AEO Excellence Award finalists and North America was a winner of TSE's Gold 100 Award in 2019 and a finalist in 2023.

About Informa Markets - Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

