Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today its largest certified pre-owned locomotive order from six Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) subsidiaries – Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad; Chicago, Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad; Connecticut Southern Railroad; Indiana & Ohio Railway; New England Central Railroad and Providence and Worcester Railroad. The order of 69 locomotives builds upon Wabtec’s certified pre-owned program and enables G&W to further enhance its fleet of locomotives.

“These engines will make our fleet more efficient, enabling us to better meet our customers’ needs for safe and reliable freight-rail transportation,” said Michael Miller, President of G&W’s North American operations. “Furthermore, with rail being the most sustainable way for our customers to move goods over land, these locomotives will generate lower emissions to help both us and our customers achieve our ESG goals.”

G&W’s order consists of 35 Dash 9 and 34 Dash 8 locomotives. The deal also includes an extended warranty to ensure reliable service in the future. Wabtec will start delivery of these locomotives immediately and will complete delivery of all 69 by December this year. These additional engines will grow G&W’s fleet of Wabtec locomotives to more than 100.

“This order demonstrates the value of our certified pre-owned program to the short line market,” said Alicia Hammersmith, President of Wabtec’s Global Freight Services. “Certified pre-owned locomotives provide G&W an affordable way to upgrade its fleet while improving performance, reliability and fuel efficiency as well as reducing carbon emissions. These locomotives deliver the performance G&W needs to continue meeting their customers’ growing demands.”

Wabtec’s certified pre-owned program provides a range of high-performance locomotives that are equipped with original design specifications, maintenance records and operational histories. The company certifies the locomotives through a rigorous 275-point inspection process to ensure each is roadworthy and meets its standards. To date, Wabtec has sold over 210 locomotives to 8 different customers through its certified pre-owned program.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and is the worldwide leader in the decarbonization of freight rail. Visit Wabtec’s website at www.wabteccorp.com.

About Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

G&W owns or leases 115 freight railroads with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers. The company’s North American operations include 110 short line and regional railroads that serve 43 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces over more than 13,000 track-miles, while its UK/Europe operations include the U.K.’s largest rail-centric intermodal logistics franchise and the leading heavy haul freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

G&W is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, L.P. and GIC.

For more information, visit https://gwrr.com.

