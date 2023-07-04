Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), a leading digital experience platform, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2023 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, ranking #23 for large-sized businesses.

"We are honored to again be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in New York," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and contributions of our employees, who have built an extraordinary work environment. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to one another and passion for creating great customer experiences, which are the driving forces behind our continued success."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York,” said Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place To Work. “These great companies are laser-focused on their most valuable asset: their people. The result? Higher productivity and performance, and faster rates of innovation.”

Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work lists also recognized Yext as one of the top companies to work for in New York, with similar accolades for Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. In 2022, Yext was named a Disability Equality Index® (DEI®) Best Place to Work™ for Disability Inclusion, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, a Top Company for Inclusive Benefits, and a Best Workplace in Technology.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations build digital experiences across any channel on our open and composable platform. The Yext Digital Experience Platform collects and organizes content to deliver AI-led experiences for any organization's customers, employees, or partners. For more than 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless customer experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 170,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

