TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') ( OTCQX:NEXCF, Financial)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers provides an update to shareholders on its 3D modeling business and its Nextech Event Solutions product, as well as recent spin-off companies ARway.ai in which it controls a 49% stake and Toggle3D.ai in which Nextech3D.ai retains a 45% stake.

With Nextech3D.ai's suite of commercialized products and pure play spin-off Companies, Nextech3D.ai is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the transformational technology shift that is happening now with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Three Dimensional (3D) models, Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning (ML). Mass adoption is being led by big tech and is driving massive growth in these markets.

In Q1,2023 Nextech3D.ai reported sales surging +550% YoY & record 3D modeling revenue.

Q1 Highlights

Multiple breakthrough generative AI patents filed

Delivered 20,000 3D models to Amazon

Year over year 3D model revenue growth +550%

Sequential technology revenue growth +40%

Gross profit increased to 41% from 39% in sequential quarters and is projected to increase in Q2

Read the full earnings press release - https://www.nextechar.com/press-releases-and-media/nextech3d.ai-reports-sales-surging-550-yoy-record-3d-modeling-revenue-for-first-quarter-2023

Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry.​ The Company's breakthrough patented-based generative AI technology enables 3D model creation, CAD-POLY and 2D to 3D conversion, which has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The Company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon , representing a massive growth opportunity since only a minuscule >1% of the 300 million products listed on Amazon have been converted from 2D-3D. Thus far, Nextech3D.ai has delivered approximately 25,000 models to Amazon. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, the Company's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. ​The Company also supplies some of the largest brands and platforms including; Kohls, Target, Dyson, Eletrolux, LifeFitness, P&G, CB2, Bucketplace, and more.

The Company is focused on increasing its breakthrough generative AI to scale 3D model production and increase profit margins from the 40% range to the 80% range and going cash flow positive, which the Company believes is achievable with its breakthrough AI.

Patents

Nextech3D.ai also has an expansive patent portfolio protecting its groundbreaking technologies. Technology patents are essential for the Company as they protect intellectual property, provide a competitive advantage, facilitate strategic positioning, and foster innovation. Patents safeguard the Company's innovative ideas and groundbreaking technologies, granting exclusive rights. They enable Nextech3D.ai to capitalize on their inventions, attract customers and investors, and establish themselves as leaders in their industry.

Nextech3D.ai has eleven patents pending and expects to file additional patents to protect its breakthrough technology:

Description Date Provisional Patent Filed Status of Non-Provisional Patent Filing Jurisdiction NEXTECH CREATING 3D MODELS FROM 2D PHOTOS AND APPLICATIONS - covers core AI algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos and is the core of Threedy tech N/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States NEXTECH EFFICIENT CREATION OF 3D MODEL AND APPLICATION - covers the virtual assembly line concept that helps scale 3D content creation from 2D photos N/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States NEXTECH MATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR 3D MODELING AND APPLICATION - covers the AI/ML techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photos N/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States NEXTECH AUTOMATICALLY EXTRACTING TILEABLE UNITS FROM IMAGES - describes a method for compressing large textures with regular patterns to significantly reduce the size of the texture files N/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States NEXTECH METHODS & SYSTEMS FOR CREATING OPTIMIZED 3D MESHES FROM CAD DRAWINGS - describes the technology and process we have built to covert 3D CAD files and other solid designs into optimized 3D meshes suitable for real-time visualization on the Web and AR N/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in May 2022 United States NEXTECH AUTOMATIC BACKGROUND REMOVAL FOR HUMAN TELEPRESENCE - covers the technologies built into our HoloX app to create holograms without requiring a green screen N/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in May 2023 United States NEXTECH THREE DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM CAD DATA - covers core artificial intelligence algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos March 2023 To be finalized for filing within the next year United States NEXTECH MATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR THREE DIMENSIONAL ("3D") MODELLING - covers the artificial intelligence techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photos March 2023 To be finalized for filing within the next year United States ARWAY GENERATING 3D DIGITAL TWIN FROM PROPERTY FLOORPLAN IMAGES FOR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS - covers the framework for generating a virtual representation of a floorplan from floorplan images, in accordance with some embodiments. March 2023 To be finalized for filing within the next year United States ARWAY DEVICE LOCALIZATION BASED ON TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) REFERENCE IMAGES - covers integration of visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database. June 2023 To be finalized for filing within the next year United States TOGGLE / NEXTECH GENERATIVE AI FOR 3D MODEL CREATION FROM 2D PHOTOS USING STABLE DIFFUSION WITH DEFORMABLE TEMPLATE CONDITIONING - creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part. March 2023 To be finalized for filing within the next year United States

ARway.ai is 49% owned by Nextech3D.ai (13 million shares)

ARway.ai was the first spin-out from Nextech3D.ai. On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway.ai with 13 million shares, or a 49% stake, as of the close on June 26, 2023 the valuation of these shares was $9.62 million. At a stock price all time high of $2.95, the valuation of these shares was $38.3 million. An additional 4 million ARway.ai spin-off shares were distributed to Nextech3D.ai shareholders on a pro-rata basis. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

The next multi-decade long growth cycle in technology will be dominated by AR glasses, and ARway.ai is perfectly positioned. Recently ARway.ai has announced that it currently provides software solutions compatible with AR Headsets , such as Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2 , and intends to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem for the Pro Vision Augmented Reality Headset. According to Statista, Apple claimed a 20.5 percent share of the global smartphone market in the first quarter of 2023. With Apple being a premier provider of smartphones, the Apple Vision Pro is anticipated to be an industry leading AR headset, with technological breakthroughs as the "first ever wearable spatial computer." ARway currently performs best on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate with Apple's ecosystem.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

Toggle3D.ai 45% owned by Nextech3D.ai (13 million shares)

Toggle3D.ai was the second spin-out from Nextech3D.ai. Toggle3D.ai is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. The spin-out IPO from Nextech3D.ai was finalized on June 14, 2023, and is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol: TGGL. Nextech3D.ai owns 13,000,000 common shares in escrow or about a 45% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai. As of the close on June 26, 2023 the valuation of these shares was $14.3 million. At a stock price all time high of $4.75, the valuation of these shares was $61.7 million. An additional 4 million Toggle3D.ai shares have been issued as a stock dividend to Nextech3D.ai shareholders on a pro-rata basis and are currently being distributed. Toggle3D.ai plans to expand its presence to the Frankfurt and OTC markets in the near future.

With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Nextech Event Solutions 100% owned by Nextech3D.ai

This is Nextech3D.ai's Event Solutions Platform (formerly Map D) which includes the following components:

Interactive Floor Plan

The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace.

Booth Sales

Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.

Mobile App

The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers.

Launched: The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently launched "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public Company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public Company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit

https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

Listen Now

https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/

Subscribe

https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe?hs_preview=zEQZywkL-118569404742

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") ( OTCQX:NEXCF, Financial) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology Company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 49% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D went public in June 2023, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL).

