CARLSBAD, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) ( APCX), a leading Fintech company specializing in seamless commerce solutions, has granted a patent license to PayToMe.co, a Silicon Valley-based company focused on revolutionizing digital financial services.



Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the heart of Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is emerging as a key player in the Fintech industry. With its comprehensive suite of integrated digital financial services and solutions, PayToMe.co is at the forefront of transforming back-office financial processes and revolutionizing digital payments. The patent license from AppTech Payments Corp solidifies PayToMe.co's position as a leading innovator in the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem.

“As a leader in specialty payments, this transaction is another example of AppTech licensing its patent portfolio and receiving an equity stake in PayToMe, while bridging the gap between traditional banking systems and evolving customer needs," said Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO of AppTech Payments Corp. “We believe in the power of collaboration and are confident that this relationship will unlock new growth opportunities for both companies and more promising startups in the Fintech space.”

“We are honored to receive this patent license from AppTech, which validates our innovative solutions while underscoring our commitment to revolutionizing digital payments and transforming the financial technology landscape,” said Mike Ulker, Founder & CEO of PayToMe.co. “The license gives us a competitive advantage in the Fintech market and enables us to further refine our solutions and provide businesses with streamlined and innovative digital financial services. We are eager to continue enhancing our capabilities, introducing new features, and capitalizing on market opportunities."

PayToMe.co's vision encompasses a wide range of offerings, including digital payments, text-to-pay, digital checkbook, payment infrastructure, card solutions, API integrations, and more. The company is dedicated to liberating global commerce and enabling businesses of all sizes to manage and embed advanced financial services into their end-user experience.

The following AppTech patents are licensed under this agreement:

1. Computer to Mobile Two-Way Chat System & Method

2. Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System and Method

3. System and Method for Delivering Web Content to a Mobile Device

4. Mobile Commerce Framework

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is a leading FinTech platform offering integrated digital financial services and solutions across all channels. Its mission is to streamline, simplify, digitize, and automate back-office financial processes while transforming digital payments through an all-in-one FinTech platform. With comprehensive offerings such as Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), PayFac-as-a-Service (Pay-Fac), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), PayToMe.co empowers businesses to provide seamless payment experiences and expand revenue generation opportunities. To learn more about PayToMe.co and explore its full range of services, please visit www.paytome.co.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. ( APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

