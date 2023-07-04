NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Trane Technologies:

We like to think of our homes as a place of refuge and comfort from the outside world - but how is technology reducing the impact that homes have on our environment - while helping us thrive inside of them?

In this episode of Healthy Spaces, host Dominique Silva talks with three sustainable home innovators who are advancing the home experience for families and the planet.

"We want to produce a healthier, more sustainable, intelligent future by continually advancing the home experience for your family and our planet," explains Brandon Weiss, Chief Innovation Officer of Dvele Homes. "Bringing all that together is really focusing on a great design…connecting people from indoors to outdoors."

Listen to the full episode to learn how Brandon Weiss of Dvele Homes is building net-zero homes through "biophilic" design connecting people and nature; how Trane Residential VP of Engineering Katie Davis is increasing the efficiency, connectivity and sustainability of heat pumps; and how Trane Technologies Innovation Director Joel Gouker is leveraging artificial intelligence to make climate technology even smarter.

Episode Guests:

Brandon Weiss, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Dvele Homes

Katie Davis, Vice President of Engineering, Trane Residential

Joel Gouker, Innovation Director, Trane Technologies

Host: Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

