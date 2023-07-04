DALLAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that its integration partner Summit Technology Solutions (STS), a leading information technology and business solutions provider serving the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, will leverage DZS Access and Subscriber EDGE technology over fiber as the “security and smart network” (SSN) infrastructure for the Iconic Tower and Crescent Tower projects in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, which is being developed by Administrative Capital Urban Development (ACUD).



With a total height of 1,312 feet (400 meters) and 77 floors scheduled for multi-use occupancy in 2024, including the ultra-luxury Raffles hotel, the Iconic Tower is the tallest building in Africa. The Crescent Tower will stand at the heart of the Central Business District in the New Administrative Capital and house the luxury Fairmont Cairo New Capital City hotel. The SSN infrastructure consists of hyper-fast next generation fiber optic broadband connectivity, security cameras, gates and other access systems, and smart sensors and various Internet of Things (IoT) applications both within and connecting the towers.

The New Administrative Capital, also known as the New Cairo Capital City, is a planned urban community located 35 kilometers east of Cairo that will be the first smart, connected city in Africa. It will house Egypt’s central government offices, the presidential palace, foreign embassies, financial headquarters, numerous businesses and educational institutions and will be home to approximately seven million residents. DZS has been involved in delivering hyper-fast connectivity to the New Administrative Capital since 2021.

“DZS is proud to once again play a key role in the development of broadband infrastructure for Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, one of the world’s most technologically advanced cities,” said Tom Carter, Chief Customer Officer AEMEA, DZS. “Building on our reputation in-region for high product quality, flexibility, and world-class support, DZS has become a key enabler of solutions for this ambitious project. Our DZS Access and Subscriber EDGE portfolios provide powerful solutions that can bring multi-gigabit speeds and deliver the ultimate broadband service experience to residential and business users and guests.”

“Summit Technology Solutions is very pleased to partner with DZS to deliver the critical security, smart network, and IoT infrastructure for two of the biggest building projects in the New Administrative Capital, which includes the Iconic Tower and Crescent Tower,” said Magda El-Sabee, CEO, Summit Technology Solutions. “We chose DZS as a partner for these two prestigious projects based on the proven stability, high availability, and security of its technology combined with its longstanding brand reputation for on-time delivery and overall service—both on previous New Administrative Capital projects and across the region we serve. We look forward to collaborating with DZS not only on these current initiatives, but also on other vital infrastructure projects within the New Administrative Capital.”

The backbone of the security and smart network infrastructure for Iconic Tower and Crescent Tower will consist of solutions from the DZS Access EDGE portfolio, which are globally proven and offer a variety of open, agile, and future-ready systems, as well as powerful Subscriber EDGE solutions. DZS products to be used on the Iconic Tower and Crescent Tower projects include:

The DZS FiberLAN 319 Optical Line Terminal (OLT), featuring Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) technology, high capacity, and superior intelligence and security in an industrial temperature hardened chassis

The DZS 2629GN FiberLAN GPON Optical Network Termiinal (ONT), optimized for desktop and wall-mount installations and supporting 2.5G /1.25G downstream/upstream performance, 8 gigabit multi-rate 10/100/1000M Ethernet interfaces, Power over Ethernet, Enterprise LAN features (802.1x, LLDP) and 2 POTS interfaces compliant to SIP and MGCP telephony standards

DZS offers a market-leading portfolio of Access EDGE, Subscriber EDGE, Optical EDGE, and cloud-based solutions created to deliver the ultimate subscriber experience while driving down operating costs. For both new projects and network transformations, DZS technology empowers operators to rapidly and cost-effectively provide gigabit and/or multi-gigabit services today, while laying a foundation for future technologies and services. DZS platforms and software are standards-based, proven interoperable with many other vendors’ equipment, and designed to be managed in multi-vendor environments.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com .

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About Summit Technology Solutions

Summit Technology Solutions is a leading ICT and business solutions provider serving the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. With more than 35 years of success, Summit help organizations focus on their core business while we manage and support their digital transformation journey. With Egypt as its hub, and a network of offices in Algeria, Pakistan, and Dubai, Summit serves a broad spectrum of industries including banking and financial services, telecommunications, government and public safety, real estate and hospitality, oil and gas, and general business.