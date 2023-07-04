PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2023 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings

release: Thursday, July 20, after U.S. stock markets close Teleconference: Friday, July 21, 8 a.m. ET PPG

participants: Tim Knavish, president and chief executive officer Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer John Bruno, vice president, investor relations Dial-in

registration: Visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=93cc5ed9&confId=52422 to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email. Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center. Telephone

replay: Available beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET, Friday, July 21 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, August 4. Replay numbers: US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403 US (Local): 1 929 458 6194 Canada: 1 226 828 7578 UK (Local): 0204 525 0658 All other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 605407 Web replay: Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the PPG Investor Center and will remain through Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The news release will be available on the PPG Investor Center and PPG Newsroom.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the PPG Investor Center after the earnings release.

