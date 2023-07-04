Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company focused on women’s health, today released its 2022-2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights the company’s progress on its comprehensive ESG platform, Her Promise, and its related goals, which are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At Organon, our purpose is fueled by the promise held by the four billion women and girls in the world,” said Kevin Ali, Organon CEO. “Alongside our partners, Organon has made measurable gains against our ESG strategy, including innovating for women’s health needs and helping to reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and the impact our initiatives are having in creating a better, more equitable world.”

Organon has continued to make focused investments and form strategic partnerships to introduce and expand access to health solutions and advance gender equity. Additional highlights of Organon's progress included in its 2022 ESG Report include:

Completed eight transactions since Organon’s launch in 2021 that allow the company to advance meaningfully toward its vision of innovating in women’s health, with new assets and investments in areas of unmet medical need.

Together with our collaborators, helped to prevent an estimated 57 million unplanned pregnancies since the Her Promise Access Initiative program began, putting the company approximately half-way to its goal of preventing an estimated 120 million unplanned pregnancies by 2030.

Launched “Her Plan is Her Power,” a three-year, $30 million initiative that expands and accelerates the company’s efforts to help reduce unplanned pregnancies through global advocacy as well as investments in community-driven solutions, in the United States, in low- and middle-income countries, and around the globe.

Advanced diversity, equity and inclusion within the company by increasing female representation in leadership and completing its first pay equity studies of employees in the company’s largest markets; Achieved the company’s supplier diversity goal of increasing addressable spend with diverse suppliers (including women-led businesses) by 25%.

Made progress toward key environmental goals. This includes overall reductions in the energy, waste and water used.

“Organon's business mission and its ESG strategy are very much linked,” said Carrie Cox, Board Chairman. “Our second ESG report, highlighting the company’s first full year of operations, shows its progress toward important goals. We look forward to Organon maintaining this momentum as the company grows and continues to help improve the health of women, their families and their communities.”

For more details on Organon’s ESG strategy, goals, and initiatives, download the full 2022 ESG Report at https://www.organon.com/about-organon/environmental-social-governance/.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

