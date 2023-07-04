Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Monday, June 26, 2023.

A total of 44,946,497 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 70.19% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting, including the election of all director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and approval of the Company’s amended share compensation plan.

Largo's Board of Directors wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support. Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Nominee Shares Voted For % Shares Withheld % Alberto Arias 38,421,260 91.64 3,503,742 8.36 David Brace 39,976,255 95.35 1,948,747 4.65 Jonathan Lee 38,440,445 91.69 3,484,557 8.31 Daniel Tellechea 39,958,868 95.31 1,966,134 4.69 Helen Cai 39,932,971 95.25 1,992,031 4.75 Andrea Weinberg 39,965,872 95.33 1,959,130 4.67

For further detailed voting results on the Meeting, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on www.sec.gov.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world’s preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo’s VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world’s highest quality vanadium, Largo’s strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business to support a low carbon future.

Largo’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.

