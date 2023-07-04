Conduent Highlights Leading Solutions for Public and Community Health Organizations at Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists Conference

Company’s epidemiologists and community health experts to demonstrate how data and technology connect disease surveillance, outbreak management and community health

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, will today host a roundtable discussion at the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) Annual Conference. Presenters will demonstrate how the company helped one large municipality consolidate several databases into one advanced system for capturing and analyzing childhood lead data.

CTSE 2023 kicked off in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 25 and runs through June 29. Today’s roundtable session begins at 12:45 pm local time in the Brighton Room.

Conduent will also showcase its Maven® Disease Surveillance & Outbreak Management System and Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) solutions. The company’s epidemiologists and community health experts will be on hand at booth #2 to share their insights on how the intersections between technology enablement and interoperability and health monitoring are creating actionable data and analysis to address:

  • Disease surveillance and outbreak management: Maven is backed by two decades of proven outcomes, supported by a team of epidemiologists and used across 28 jurisdictions in the U.S., Europe and Australia to track and monitor developing threats to public health. Public health organizations serving more than 195 million people use the platform to monitor, track and report on deadly outbreaks like C. auris, Mpox and COVID-19 and more than 100 other communicable diseases including Ebola, Zika, measles, tuberculosis, HIV/STDs and influenza.
  • Community health and social determinants of health: Conduent’s Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) delivers an end-to-end solution linking health and social determinants of health data with innovative technology and domain expertise. The platform gives stakeholders a centralized dashboard of more than 150 health, social and economic indicators, high-value analytics and evidence-based practices to address community health priorities. HCI’s Consulting Services team provides expert guidance for assessing community needs, developing strategies and implementing evaluation and monitoring processes.

“Public and community health challenges are complex and have wide-reaching implications, so we must remain ever vigilant. Our investment in people and configurable technologies like Maven and Healthy Communities enables our clients to support their core mission to protect and improve the health and wellness of whole communities and be better prepared for the next health threat,” said Mark E. King, President, Government Solutions at Conduent.

Visit Conduent Government Health to learn more about the leading solutions and expert teams that are helping the company’s public health clients, and the millions of people who count on them.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical services. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Sharon Lakes, Conduent, +1-469-750-5403, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

