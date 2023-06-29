Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina" or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced a business update on its operational performance and capital structure initiatives.

Executes Financing of Up to $50 Million

Selina has secured agreements for a strategic investment totaling up to $50 million led by an affiliate of Global University Systems ("GUS" or the “Investor”), a leading global higher education platform. This funding is part of the Company’s plan to strengthen its balance sheet as it continues on its path to achieving profitability and cash flow positive operations. The investment by GUS will be completed in multiple tranches as follows:

The first tranche comprises an immediate $10.0 million in funding under a secured convertible debt instrument.

After securing an additional $20.0 million in PIPE equity or other funding from parties other than the Investor or any of its affiliates and satisfying other funding conditions, the Investor commits to an additional tranche of $10.0 million via a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) and an additional $10.0 million in PIPE investment and/or convertible debt.

The arrangements also provide for an optional third tranche that includes $20.0 million from the Investor, consisting of PIPE investment and/or convertible debt, in each case generally on the same terms as the initial convertible debt and PIPE funding.

Should all investments be completed, including the additional $20.0 million in conditional funding required to unlock the second tranche of investments, Selina will have secured $50-$70 million of additional capital.

As part of its investment, the Investor will receive warrants to acquire additional shares in the Company at a premium to the current trading price, and have the ability to appoint two directors to Selina’s Board of Directors. These agreements, the details of which are included within a Report on Form 6-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are part of the company's wider strategy to strengthen its balance sheet and continue on its path to profitability.

Rafael Museri, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Selina, said, "Securing this strategic investment from GUS marks a significant milestone for Selina. This transaction, a result of an exhaustive review of various alternatives, not only fortifies our financial standing as we work towards cash flow positivity and profitability, but also endorses our strategic goals and potential to create value for our shareholders. Our affiliation with GUS logically extends our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to an underserved group: students who learn abroad. As we work to streamline operations, curtail expenses, and enhance unit economics, we are grateful for GUS's trust in our vision and potential. My co-founder Daniel, I, and our investment vehicle Kibbutz Holding S.a.r.l., stand firmly committed to Selina's future. As part of this strategic investment, we are personally guaranteeing Selina’s obligations under the convertible debt arrangements, reinforced by a corporate guarantee from Kibbutz. This commitment reflects our unwavering dedication to steer Selina towards profitability.”

Aaron Etingen, Chief Executive Officer of GUS, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "As a global leader in higher education, GUS is proud to collaborate with Selina. Their inventive approach to hospitality aligns perfectly with our mission to foster innovative learning environments. Selina's unique blend of thoughtfully designed accommodations, coworking spaces, wellness offerings, and immersive local experiences is expected to resonate with our diverse student base. This includes approximately 100,000 full-time degree students under GUS and the broader community connected to FutureLearn - Europe’s largest online education platform - encompassing 18 million students and alumni worldwide. Recognizing the growing trend of work and study nomads, we see our collaboration with Selina as a pioneering opportunity to adapt to these evolving dynamics. This new relationship is not only a strategic investment for us, but also serves as a hedge against the shifting educational landscape in face of the growing trend of digital nomads in the world of work and education. Selina’s properties, many of which already exude the vibrant atmosphere of university campuses, are extremely relevant and embody the future of lifelong learning. We are excited to utilize our expertise to guide Selina's venture into the fast-growing education and student infrastructure sector, creating a unique ecosystem for modern learners. Our vision is to push the boundaries of conventional education by delivering accessible learning opportunities across the globe, intertwining travel, education, and the evolving demands of the modern workforce. We foresee this opportunity broadening the reach of education and revolutionizing the way people learn, work, and travel."

Beyond the notable investment, Selina’s strategic alliance with GUS will help Selina connect with another expansive, dynamic community. The collaboration between the parties is expected to help broaden and diversify the customer bases for each company. It is envisioned that Selina will become an important touchpoint for the GUS community, providing a comfortable and engaging environment for learning, work, and travel. This affiliation also opens the door for GUS to implement educational programs, accommodate students, and facilitate global study initiatives leveraging Selina's extensive network of properties.

Q1 2023 Update

Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, shared: “Selina's first quarter performance is marked by continued operational momentum, with significant year-over-year growth in occupancy rates and considerable advancements in key financial metrics. As we progress through 2023, Selina continues to focus on three strategic imperatives: enhancing cash flow, making progress on our path to profitability, and building our brand. Our approach includes a focused effort to reduce costs at both the corporate and unit levels, bolster operational efficiency, and accelerate achieving our financial goals. In tandem, we are committed to continuing to work on lease and loan renegotiations and the restructuring of liabilities. These strategic moves are anticipated to help improve our cash liquidity and strengthen Selina's financial position.”

Selina also continues to demonstrate its commitment to a multi-faceted optimization strategy focused on streamlining operations, reducing expenses, and improving unit economics. Selina has enacted a series of initiatives in pursuit of these objectives, including workforce and labor optimization initiatives and steps to reduce its leasehold and other liabilities. In parallel, Selina has been enhancing its food and beverage offerings, with the goal of improving the guest experience and enhancing profitability of existing venues.

Museri concluded by saying, "We are taking bold and decisive steps to position Selina for long-term success. Our commitment to our unique hospitality model remains strong. We acknowledge the challenges ahead and are committed to addressing them directly. We look forward to sharing more updates as we make progress on our transformation journey."

Q1’23 Highlights

Total revenue of $54.2 million, an increase of $13.0 million, or 31.6% compared to first quarter 2022, driven primarily by an increase in bedspaces from newly opened locations, higher occupancy rates, and higher total revenue per bedspace.

On a same-store basis (locations operating for the entire comparable periods), total revenue increased by 18.1% driven by an increase in same-store occupancy, from 46.0% to 58.8%, and a 13.3% increase in same -store TRevPABs from $6,710 to $7,602.

Occupancy rate was 56.9% in Q1 2023, compared to 45.2% for Q1 2022, an 11.7% increase, driven by improved brand awareness and brand loyalty, a dedicated regional sales force and commercial teams, and the continued seasoning of our recently opened properties.

Total annualized revenue per bed space was $7,056 in Q1 2023, compared to $6,825 in Q1 2022, a 3.4% increase, driven by the increase in occupancy and the growth coming from developed markets.

Unit Level Operating Loss improved to $0.9 million in Q1 2023, compared to $1.2 million loss in Q1 2022, mostly coming from improvements in Central and South America where Selina benefits from more mature locations.

Corporate Overhead as a percentage of revenues was 18.4% in Q1 2023, compared to 21.3% in Q1 2022, driven by a strong focus on efficiency in country, regional and global functions offset partially by the incremental costs of becoming a publicly listed company.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.4 million in Q1 2023, compared to $1.4 million in Q1 2022, driven by an increase in corporate overhead due to incremental public company costs, pre-opening expenses, and a reduction in government grant income, offset by an improvement in unit level operating loss.

Q1’23 Financial Summary Quarter Ended ($ in millions, except properties and bedspaces data) March 31, 2023 2022 Percent Change Revenue $54.2 $41.2 31.6% Net Loss ($30.3) ($38.3) (20.9%) Adjusted EBITDA1 $0.4 $1.4 (71.4%) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities ($0.7) ($5.3) 86.8% Free Cash Flow Before Debt Service1 ($12.6) ($14.3) 11.9% Occupancy Rate 56.9% 45.2% Properties, End of Period 118 103 14.6% Bedspaces, end of Period 29,600 24,159 20.5% Total Annualized Revenue per Bedspace $7,056 $6,825 3.4% ___________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Before Debt Service are non-IFRS measures. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for reconciliation.

Operational Optimization

During Q2 2023, the Company launched a Labor Restructuring Plan that is anticipated to impact over 350 full-time employees at the unit and corporate levels, with expected annual payroll savings of $5.8 million and a one-time restructuring cost of approximately $1.0 million. The restructuring is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2023.

New Hotel Openings

Selina did not open any properties during Q1 2023, ending the period with 118 properties and 29,600 open bedspaces vs 103 properties and 24,159 open bedspaces at March 31, 2022.

Selina has begun the selective exit of leases of underperforming locations, a critical step towards achieving long-term financial sustainability.

The closure of five properties in Mexico, US, Greece, Austria, and Costa Rica, which contributed $2.8 million of the $6.7 million unit-level operating loss in 2022, are expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2023, giving rise to one-time costs of $0.2 million in estimated early termination penalties.

The Company remains committed to ongoing lease negotiations, with the goal of reducing $800,000 of cash rent per month.

Cash and Cash Flow Highlights

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $23.2 million.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $0.7 million for Q1 2023, compared to $5.3 million in Q1 2022.

Free cash flow before debt service (FCF) 1 totaled $(12.6) million for Q1 2023, compared to $(14.3) million in Q1 2022. FCF in Q1 2022 was positively impacted by an inflow from partner loans of $11.3 million. Excluding inflows from partner loans and related capex spend, FCF totaled $(8.5) million in Q1 2023 vs $(16.9) million in Q1 2022.

totaled $(12.6) million for Q1 2023, compared to $(14.3) million in Q1 2022. FCF in Q1 2022 was positively impacted by an inflow from partner loans of $11.3 million. Excluding inflows from partner loans and related capex spend, FCF totaled $(8.5) million in Q1 2023 vs $(16.9) million in Q1 2022. On May 31, 2023, Selina drew $10 million under its $50 million credit facility with Inter-American Investment Corporation (IDB Invest). The Company currently has $10.6 million available to draw under the credit facility, subject to compliance with the draw requirements, as of May 31, 2023.

Liability Management

On June 23, 2023 the Company, certain subsidiaries of the Company and YAM at Selina Ops, L.P. (“YAM”) entered into (i) an amendment agreement that amends and supplements the joint venture arrangements among the parties pertaining to the development of the Company’s business in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua, and (ii) an equity subscription agreement in order to (among other things) equitize approximately $9.5 million owed to YAM under those joint venture arrangements and provide for the buy-out of YAM’s interest in the joint venture. Once fully completed, Selina's “current loan payables” will be reduced by $10.1 million against the amount shown on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2023. Those agreements are described in more detail as part of a separate Report on Form 6-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2023 Outlook

For the balance of 2023, Selina will continue to be guided by three strategic imperatives: driving cash flow, executing a path to profitability, and building the brand. The Company reaffirms its previously provided guidance of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow for the year, and will prioritize these objectives over top-line growth. The Company will reassess its previous guidance on top-line growth (previous: 30-40% revenue growth for 2023) when it announces its Q2 and H1 2023 results, after further considering the impact on the Company’s business of the fundraising transaction and related cost control requirements as well as the operational initiatives it has commenced implementing, including lease terminations and organizational restructuring.

Despite the Company's operating momentum and progress in achieving its core objectives, it does not yet generate sufficient revenue to cover operating expenses as noted in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's success is contingent on generating profitable operations in the future and securing additional equity or debt financing in the near term. Throughout 2023, Selina expects to complete the fundraising set out in its strategic transaction with Global University Systems BV ("GUS") and to raise additional funds as necessary and is exploring other options, including restructuring certain liabilities and/or selling non-core assets, although the success of these fundraising efforts cannot be guaranteed.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world’s largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

About Global University Systems

Global University Systems (GUS) is a powerhouse in the global education sector, boasting a diversified portfolio of institutions across 12 countries, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Ireland, India, Israel, and Singapore. Dedicated to providing quality education, fostering innovation, and promoting international collaboration, GUS offers an array of flexible study options that accommodate the unique personal and professional commitments of its students. These options include online and blended learning through the FutureLearn platform, Europe’s largest online education platform with a community of over 18 million students and alumni worldwide. GUS itself is home to a vibrant and diverse community of over 100,000 active degree students from 150 nationalities on average per year. Through its various educational initiatives, GUS impacts millions of lives each year, and with its extensive networks, the potential reach is even greater. Their strategic investment in Selina underscores GUS's commitment to broadening its influence, fostering environments that seamlessly blend education and travel, and enriching the lives of a globally dispersed community of learners and travelers. To learn more, visit GlobalUniversitySystems.com.

SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS At

March 31, At

December 31,

2022 ASSETS 2023 (unaudited) Current assets Cash 23,209 47,689 Trade and other receivables, net 11,043 10,543 Inventory 2,437 2,286 Assets held for sale 2,500 2,500 Other assets 19,604 16,681 Total current assets 58,793 79,699 Non-currents assets Property, equipment and furniture, net 112,809 111,330 Right of use assets 414,805 420,800 Intangible assets, net 6,790 6,424 Goodwill 543 548 Trade and other receivables, net 1,681 1,671 Investment in associates and joint ventures 3,398 3,336 Non-current financial assets 3,150 3,149 Security deposits 10,858 10,910 Other assets 370 424 Total non-current assets 554,404 558,592 Total assets 613,197 638,291 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables and other liabilities (84,417 ) (81,526 ) Loans payable (36,408 ) (37,678 ) Convertible notes (7,859 ) (7,914 ) Lease liabilities (58,882 ) (59,115 ) Derivative financial liabilities (1,216 ) (1,216 ) Warrants (1,852 ) (1,481 ) Total current liabilities (190,634 ) (188,930 ) Non-currents liabilities Loans payable, net of current portion (101,086 ) (97,996 ) Convertible notes, net of current portion (42,706 ) (39,182 ) Lease liabilities, net of current portion (467,062 ) (469,745 ) Deferred tax liability (325 ) (329 ) Employee payables (7,302 ) (6,852 ) Total non-current liabilities (618,481 ) (614,104 ) Total liabilities (809,115 ) (803,034 ) Equity Common stock (489 ) (488 ) Additional paid-in capital (564,390 ) (563,210 ) Currency translation adjustment 3,226 1,452 Other reserves 799 552 Accumulated deficit 755,408 725,248 Total equity 194,554 163,554 Non-controlling interest 1,364 1,189 Total liabilities and equity (613,197 ) (638,291 )