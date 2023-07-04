Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the publication of a new study that found the GentleWave System to be significantly more effective than conventional irrigation methods at dissolving tissue during root canal procedures. An essential, yet challenging step in the root canal procedure process, tissue removal is a key indicator of efficacy and how quickly the root canal system can be cleaned. According to the recently published data, the rate of tissue dissolution using the novel GentleWave System was 7 to 11 times higher than that of conventional methods, including syringe needle irrigation, passive ultrasonic irrigation and laser irrigation.

Conventional methods of root canal treatment depend primarily on files to manually scrape and remove tooth structure and enlarge the canal space to facilitate irrigation. Studies have shown that files alone do not successfully remove all bacteria and infected tissue, with approximately 74% of all root canal procedures showing signs of residual tissue and bacteria post-procedure. Traditional irrigation techniques such as syringes, needles, ultrasound irrigation and laser irrigation also have limitations that could lead to ineffective cleaning.

In contrast, the GentleWave System employs a sterilized, single-use procedure instrument to automate the cleaning and disinfection of microscopic spaces within root canals without the need to remove tooth structure. Its proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, tissue dissolution and advanced fluid dynamics, enables more consistent and complete cleaning and disinfection.

Recently published in The Cureus Journal of Medical Science, this latest study assessed the efficacy of different technologies, including the GentleWave System with the CleanFlow™ procedure instrument compared to conventional irrigation technologies. Titled “The Effectiveness of Six Irrigation Techniques With Sodium Hypochlorite in Tissue Dissolution,” the paper was authored by He Liu, Ya Shen and Markus Haapasalo, and underscores the effectiveness of the GentleWave System and its innovative mechanism of action.

"These results reinforce the effectiveness and clinical impact of our technology, proving it to be the most efficient method for tissue dissolution in root canal treatment,” said Michael Smith, chief commercial officer of Sonendo. "This is exactly why 1,000 GentleWave Systems have been used to treat over one million patients across the U.S. and Canada to date. As more clinicians adopt the GentleWave System and recognize its benefits, we are confident that it will soon become the standard of care for root canal procedures. Not only does it help clinicians streamline their workflows and overcome inevitable challenges that arise when removing tissue and more, but it also enhances the overall patient experience.”

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

