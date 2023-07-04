LEAWOOD, Kan., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet ( EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, today announced it is joining the Mastercard Fintech Express and Mastercard Engage programs in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), which connect fintech businesses with qualified service providers and accelerate the launch of new card programs.



The partnership will help promote Euronet’s Ren payments platform and its issuing, acquiring and real-time payments capabilities to FinTechs and financial institutions in the region while also re-enforcing Euronet’s commitment to delivering advanced payment solutions on a global scale and specifically within the LAC region.

"We are incredibly excited to join Mastercard Fintech Express to serve as a BIN sponsor and issuer processor, " said Oscar Muñoz, Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Euronet. "We are one of just two providers extending services beyond the LAC region, emphasizing our dedication to worldwide expansion, innovation and our position as a leading payment solutions provider in the industry."

Fintech Express assists FinTechs in simplifying the launch of new card programs by offering adaptable licensing frameworks through a single point of contact with in-market experience and best practices and a global network of experts to facilitate fast times to market and scaling. Through the Mastercard Engage program, qualified partners can support customers in quickly building and deploying new value propositions at scale to shape the future of payments.

Euronet provides Ren and its payments processing capabilities to customers through their choice of a public cloud or Euronet’s private cloud network. Additionally, the company offers Mastercard sponsorship to ensure the success of regional or global card programs.

"As a Mastercard Fintech Express partner, we are uniquely positioned to provide our LAC clients with access to a world-class platform in Ren that is tailored to their needs," Muñoz said. "We are confident that our platform’s features, including 100% uptime by design, microservices-based architecture and full API exposure as well as our ability to sponsor agile clients as affiliates for the global Mastercard brand, will empower our clients to thrive in the rapidly evolving payments landscape."

For more information about Ren and company contact information, visit the Ren website at www.renpayments.com.

About the Ren Payments Platform

Ren is an end-to-end payments platform from Euronet that breaks architectural paradigms to keep pace with global payment trends. In addition to processing billions of transactions per year for Euronet, Ren’s technology is utilized by third parties for integration into their business applications to oﬀer issuing, acquiring and real-time payment services with total freedom in commercial and technological terms. From banking and FinTechs to retailers and gaming properties, a wide range of industries beneﬁt from Ren’s cloud-ready, microservices-based architecture — in addition to its ﬂexible pricing models and customer-centric solutions. Learn more at www.renpayments.com.

About Euronet

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend on. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster, and more secure for everyone.

A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payment network that includes 51,510 installed ATMs, approximately 618,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 65 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 799,000 POS terminals at approximately 344,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 528,000 locations serving 190 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.euronetworldwide.com.