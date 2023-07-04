Spirent Communications plc ( LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the availability of an industry-first 400G probe for next-generation network testing and monitoring. Spirent offers the only network assurance solution that provides such highly dense capacity for emulation, activation testing, and performance monitoring of 400G network traffic.

With the development and roll-out of faster, highly complex 5G networks, it’s critical to not only measure end-to-end performance, but also have the capacity to segment, monitor, and isolate various domains of the network for troubleshooting purposes. Having complete visibility is vital for improving the speed of troubleshooting and mean time to repair (MTTR) response. This includes newly emerging high speed, high capacity 400G links.

“As the market evolves and we see the deployment of growing numbers of 5G networks, data rates will continue to increase. It’s vital to have assurance tools that can keep up with these ever-growing thresholds,” said Charles Thompson, vice president of Lifecycle Service Assurance product management at Spirent. “Our new 400G probe further demonstrates Spirent’s leadership in the assurance market with a solution that ensures performance criteria are met during pre-deployment testing and is ready for customers to utilize for performance monitoring, as new technology and higher speeds enter early adoption in live networks.”

The 400G 7574 Test Head is part of Spirent’s VisionWorks assurance solution, which enables service providers to address ever-increasing traffic speeds and density demands with test agents for physical and NFV-based networks. With VisionWorks, customers ensure that new services are provisioned correctly, tested for stressed scenarios during pre-deployment, and when faults do occur, they can be rapidly identified and corrected. The automated, always-on performance monitoring provides complete end-to-end transport network and service visibility, enabling network segmentation for fast and accurate troubleshooting.

For more information about Spirent’s new 400G probe, visit www.spirent.com/products/service-assurance-5g-cloud-sd-wan-ethernet-visionworks.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627393752/en/