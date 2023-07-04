Spirent Provides Another Industry-First with 400G Testing and Monitoring Probe

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Spirent Communications plc (

LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the availability of an industry-first 400G probe for next-generation network testing and monitoring. Spirent offers the only network assurance solution that provides such highly dense capacity for emulation, activation testing, and performance monitoring of 400G network traffic.

With the development and roll-out of faster, highly complex 5G networks, it’s critical to not only measure end-to-end performance, but also have the capacity to segment, monitor, and isolate various domains of the network for troubleshooting purposes. Having complete visibility is vital for improving the speed of troubleshooting and mean time to repair (MTTR) response. This includes newly emerging high speed, high capacity 400G links.

“As the market evolves and we see the deployment of growing numbers of 5G networks, data rates will continue to increase. It’s vital to have assurance tools that can keep up with these ever-growing thresholds,” said Charles Thompson, vice president of Lifecycle Service Assurance product management at Spirent. “Our new 400G probe further demonstrates Spirent’s leadership in the assurance market with a solution that ensures performance criteria are met during pre-deployment testing and is ready for customers to utilize for performance monitoring, as new technology and higher speeds enter early adoption in live networks.”

The 400G 7574 Test Head is part of Spirent’s VisionWorks assurance solution, which enables service providers to address ever-increasing traffic speeds and density demands with test agents for physical and NFV-based networks. With VisionWorks, customers ensure that new services are provisioned correctly, tested for stressed scenarios during pre-deployment, and when faults do occur, they can be rapidly identified and corrected. The automated, always-on performance monitoring provides complete end-to-end transport network and service visibility, enabling network segmentation for fast and accurate troubleshooting.

For more information about Spirent’s new 400G probe, visit www.spirent.com/products/service-assurance-5g-cloud-sd-wan-ethernet-visionworks.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627393752r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627393752/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.