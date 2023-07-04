BEIJING, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., ( DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Dr. Huan Li, the Technical Deputy General Manager of smart city business, delivered an academic report titled "Small lakes on Tibetan Plateau act as a climate change indicator" at the prestigious EGU Annual Conference held in Vienna, Austria, in April this year.

Dr. Huan Li's study proposed an independent land-based indicator that effectively reflects the impact of climate change through the temporal variation of small lakes in the world's third pole. By harnessing remote sensing and GIS big data on a cloud computing platform, Datasea aims to establish a remote sensing monitoring platform to enable the acquisition of spatial-temporal information data from macro to micro perspectives, utilizing various information acquisition devices, sensors, and advanced analytical techniques. The technology holds potential for wide-ranging applications across sectors such as agriculture, forestry, meteorology, oceanography, natural resources, and emergency management.

EGU, the European Geosciences Union, is a prestigious international academic organization renowned for its expertise across multiple Earth science disciplines. Dr. Huan Li's participation at this esteemed event underscores Datasea's commitment to learn from the leading experts and institutions in the field.

Dr. Huan Li joined Datasea in March 2022 after completing her postdoctoral work at Peking University's Remote Sensing Institute. As the Technical Deputy General Manager of the Information Smart City Industry Project Department, Dr. Huan Li leads a dedicated team of research and development professionals. Under her guidance, Datasea has developed a remote sensing monitoring platform that leverages cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence. This platform seamlessly integrates remote sensing satellites, drones, ground-based spatial information acquisition devices, and various sensors to collect spatial-temporal information data from macro to micro levels, enabling comprehensive target monitoring and data-driven decision-making. The remote sensing technology has already demonstrated its effectiveness in numerous smart city applications, including target detection, road network extraction, cloud and snow detection, and urban building extraction. Notably, it has significantly reduced the processing cycle of remote sensing imagery while improving overall accuracy.

Liu Zhixin, CEO of Datasea, commented, “We believe that Dr. Huan Li’s academic achievement will empower Datasea’s technological innovation. Datasea remains committed to advancing the frontiers of digital technology and providing innovative solutions in the field of smart cities. The Company's ongoing collaborations with industry experts like Dr. Huan Li would reinforce its position as a leading player in this dynamic industry.”

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com . Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

