TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter: (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Q2 FY23 Q2 FY22 Net Change from Q2

FY22 Revenue ($M) $ 14,062.1 $ 15,269.8 (7.9 )% Non-GAAP gross billings ($M)(1) $ 18,715.9 $ 19,684.5 (4.9 )% Operating income ($M) $ 252.9 $ 252.7 0.1 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $ 376.0 $ 398.3 (5.6 )% Operating margin 1.80 % 1.66 % 14 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.67 % 2.61 % 6 bps Net income ($M) $ 133.1 $ 148.9 (10.6 )% Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1) $ 229.0 $ 262.3 (12.7 )% Diluted EPS $ 1.41 $ 1.55 (9.0 )% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.43 $ 2.72 (10.7 )%

“Our unparalleled, end-to-end line card of products and services allowed us to realize growth in Advanced Solutions and high-growth technologies, as the industry continued to be impacted by post-pandemic declines in demand for PC ecosystem products,” said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. “The resiliency of our business model was evident, as we expanded margins, generated significant free cash flow, and returned $93 million to shareholders. As we enter the second half of our fiscal year, we are focused on pursuing an additional $50 million in cost savings and accelerating our shareholder returns via opportunistic share repurchases.”

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue was $14.1 billion, down 7.9% from the prior fiscal second quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 7.0% compared to the prior fiscal second quarter. The revenue change was driven primarily by a decline in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio as the industry continued to see post-pandemic declines in demand for PC ecosystem products. This was partially offset by growth in our Advanced Solutions portfolio and high-growth technologies, with demand driven by cloud and datacenter-related technologies. The shift in product mix resulted in a greater percent of our revenues being presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal second quarter by approximately 3%. Americas: Revenue was $8.7 billion, a decrease of 11.0% compared to the prior fiscal second quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased 10.3% compared to the prior fiscal second quarter. Europe: Revenue was $4.5 billion, a decrease of 4.1% compared to the prior fiscal second quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased 3.5% compared to the prior fiscal second quarter. Asia-Pacific and Japan: Revenue was $901 million, an increase of 7.3% compared to the prior fiscal second quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 11.7% compared to the prior fiscal second quarter.

Non-GAAP gross billings were $18.7 billion, compared to $19.7 billion in the prior fiscal second quarter, primarily driven by the year-over-year decline for Endpoint Solutions products.

Operating income was $253 million, consistent with the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $376 million, compared to $398 million in the prior fiscal second quarter. Operating margin was 1.8%, compared to 1.7% in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.7%, compared to 2.6% in the prior fiscal second quarter. Americas: Operating income was $187 million, compared to $193 million in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $262 million, compared to $277 million in the prior fiscal second quarter. Operating margin was 2.2%, compared to 2.0% in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.0%, compared to 2.8% in the prior fiscal second quarter. Europe: Operating income was $40 million, compared to $41 million in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $87 million, compared to $97 million in the prior fiscal second quarter. Operating margin was 0.9%, consistent with the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 1.9%, compared to 2.1% in the prior fiscal second quarter. Asia-Pacific and Japan: Operating income was $26 million, compared to $19 million in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $27 million, compared to $24 million in the prior fiscal second quarter. Operating margin was 2.8%, compared to 2.3% in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.0%, compared to 2.9% in the prior fiscal second quarter.

Diluted EPS was $1.41, compared to $1.55 in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.43, compared to $2.72 in the prior fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was down 10.7% from the prior fiscal second quarter, in-line with the guidance range provided and including a $26 million headwind from higher interest expense.

Cash provided by operations was $708 million for the quarter.

We returned $93 million to shareholders via repurchases of our common stock of $60 million and dividends of $33 million.

The following statements are based on TD SYNNEX’s current expectations for the fiscal 2023 third quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, purchase accounting adjustments, and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Outlook

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion, compared to $15.4 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Non-GAAP gross billings are expected to be in the range of $18.0 billion to $19.3 billion, compared to $20.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $111 million to $158 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $206 million to $253 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.19 to $1.69 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.70, based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 93.0 million.

Dividend

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2023.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) (Unaudited) May 31, 2023 November 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 852,079 $ 522,604 Accounts receivable, net 8,376,421 9,420,999 Receivables from vendors, net 983,633 819,135 Inventories 7,797,497 9,066,620 Other current assets 711,563 671,507 Total current assets 18,721,193 20,500,865 Property and equipment, net 427,615 421,064 Goodwill 3,857,423 3,803,850 Intangible assets, net 4,348,847 4,422,877 Other assets, net 623,870 585,342 Total assets $ 27,978,948 $ 29,733,998 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Borrowings, current $ 299,738 $ 268,128 Accounts payable 12,134,916 13,988,980 Other accrued liabilities 1,978,332 2,171,613 Total current liabilities 14,412,986 16,428,721 Long-term borrowings 3,805,374 3,835,665 Other long-term liabilities 538,860 501,856 Deferred tax liabilities 952,958 942,250 Total liabilities 19,710,178 21,708,492 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 98,991 and 98,696 shares issued as of May 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively 99 99 Additional paid-in capital 7,422,716 7,374,100 Treasury stock, 5,963 and 4,049 shares as of May 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively (521,157 ) (337,217 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (575,006 ) (719,710 ) Retained earnings 1,942,118 1,708,234 Total stockholders' equity 8,268,770 8,025,506 Total liabilities and equity $ 27,978,948 $ 29,733,998