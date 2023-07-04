WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announces the launch of the CORBU x WT PolyMacro Model Portfolios, a collaborative effort with CORBU, a research intelligence and advisory platform, designed for a rapidly changing global investment landscape. These model portfolios seek to capitalize on key policy pivots through a thematic view of global markets and asset allocation - a distinct process from the traditional index approach.

CORBU x WT PolyMacro Model Portfolios are designed using CORBU’s proprietary “bottoms-up macro” thematic framework. This dynamic, data-driven process creates model portfolios that seek to exploit both strategic and tactical investment opportunities from a macroeconomic, geopolitical and national security perspective.

“CORBU’s experience on global economics and policy, combined with our innovative model trading and implementation platform, allows investors to harness the ever-evolving investment landscape in a forward-thinking way,” said Thomas Skrobe, Head of Product Solutions at WisdomTree. “This collaboration reinforces our dedication to help financial advisors deliver customized portfolios to their clients that in turn enables them to maximize efficiency and growth.”

The CORBU x WT PolyMacro Model Portfolios will be available through the WisdomTree Portfolio and Growth Solutions platform. Designed for low turnover and driven by a continuous research process, materials summarizing the results of proprietary research that supported the model portfolio construction process will be made available on the platform. The current PolyMacro Model has three investment themes at its core:

Re-Regionalization: One of the major economic trends in the post-COVID world is “friend-shoring” to “de-risk” supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly with China. Countries in North America and Eastern Europe have been the beneficiaries of “near-shoring” efforts by the manufacturing and industrial sectors - now reluctant to commit further capital in China.

Return of the Alliance: Allies across Europe and Asia are critical to sustained U.S. global leadership across the economic, security, and technology frontiers. This renewed focus on the treaty allies and partners will be a key component of all ex-U.S. investment allocations.

From the Fed’s PoV: The Federal Reserve is trapped in a “Price over Volume”, or PoV, spiral. PoV has led corporate management teams to prioritize maintaining margins rather than expanding market share. This dynamic will continue to drive volatility in U.S. monetary policymaking.

“The CORBU x WT PolyMacro Model Portfoliosare the first collaboration of its kind to integrate geopolitics, policy, and global macro analysis into an actionable investment framework, and we’re excited to partner with WisdomTree in this innovative direction,” said Renè Aninao, the Managing Partner of CORBU.

Samuel Rines, CORBU Managing Director and the Portfolio Manager for the CORBU x WT PolyMacro Model Portfolios notes that “WisdomTree’s active, differentiated suite of ETFs and Portfolio and Growth Solutions provide us with a unique capability to execute models in a cost-efficient manner, equipping investment advisors with the tools to navigate any market environment.”

Model rebalancing and trading will be provided by Adhesion Wealth, a provider of outsourced investment management solutions, giving their advisor clients direct access to a platform that will deliver a more customizable approach with advisor input. WisdomTree’s Portfolio and Growth Solutions platform enables advisors to prioritize customizable brand practices and fact sheets, investment design of models, and efficiencies across implementation, trading and tax transitions, which can serve as a springboard toward their growth.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $92 billion in assets under management globally.

About CORBU

CORBU is a research intelligence and advisory platform at the intersection of markets, policy, and national security. Utilizing defense sector technology resources, we deploy a human-machine teaming approach to generate proprietary investment insights. Headquartered in New York with offices in Houston and St Louis, CORBU works with large financial institutions, energy producers, and official sector clients across the Western Hemisphere, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Samuel Rines is the Managing Director of CORBU. Samuel is a global macro expert focused on the investment implications of politics and policy. His PolyMacro research and model portfolios are widely followed by both large family offices and institutional investors. Prior to joining CORBU, Samuel was the Chief Economist and Investment Strategist at Avalon Advisors. Before joining Avalon, Samuel was the portfolio manager at Chilton Capital Management, where he launched the Chilton ESG Equity Strategy and a long/short technology portfolio. Samuel started his career as the cross-asset analyst for a small hedge fund. He is the author of the book “After Normal: Making Sense of the Global Economy.”

Renè Aninao is the Managing Partner of CORBU. Prior to founding CORBU, Renè was a Managing Director at Evercore ISI, where he served as the firm’s macro specialist, advising clients in the financial and official sectors. Before joining Evercore ISI, Renè was a Director of Global Markets at Eurasia Group, a geopolitical advisory firm. Prior to that, he spent seven years as a Director at Macroeconomic Advisers, working closely with former Federal Reserve Board governor Larry Meyer. Renè began his career in the state of Texas at Shell Oil Products US and Citigroup Global Markets.

