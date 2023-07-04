Seagate FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD Sets New Playing Field with Unprecedented Performance

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) today introduced the next generation of SSD technology to its lineup, the FireCuda® 540. The PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD delivers unparalleled performance to gamers, creators, and tech enthusiasts – adding the fastest speeds and endurance to the company’s line of PC storage products.

Seagate’s fastest and highest performance M.2 2280 SSD, the FireCuda 540 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s1. Built for sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation, the new drive performs up to 50% faster than Gen4 M.2 NVMe drives and 17 times faster than SATA-based SSDs. With the latest 3D TLC NAND technology and built with a Seagate-validated E26 controller, the FireCuda 540 provides the most advanced speed and durability—allowing users to push limits when gaming or creating content. Plug-and-play compatible with all PCIe Gen5 motherboards and backwards compatible with PCIe Gen4, the drive is accessible and ready for trailblazing.

“Gamers and content creators have asked for performance of PCIe Gen5 technology and we’ve listened,” said Lance Ohara, Vice President of Product Line Management at Seagate Technology. “Seagate is thrilled to bring the fastest and best technology to the gaming and content creating community.”

Available in capacities up to 2TB and with Seagate’s signature endurance designed to perform under heavy use, the FireCuda 540 offers 1.8M mean time between failures (MTBF) and up to 2000TB of total bytes written (TBW) — meaning gamers can write and delete up to 1TB of the drive capacity every day for five years.

Optimized with DirectStorage firmware for an enhanced PC gaming experience, the drive also includes Seagate’s three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan2 and a five-year limited warranty, offering peace of mind. It’s also bundled with Seagate’s SeaTools™ 5.0 making it easy for gamers, content creators, and PC builders to manage and monitor the performance and health of their drives.

Available now, Seagate’s FireCuda 540 is offered for $179.99 (1TB) and $299.99 (2TB).

Please visit the press kit to view and download images.

1For optimal performance, this SSD requires a use of heatsink (motherboard or discreet).
2Not available in all countries.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology is the leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage solutions. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

©2023 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, the Spiral logo, and FireCuda are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. When referring to drive capacity, one gigabyte, or GB, equals one billion bytes and one terabyte, or TB equals one trillion bytes. Your computer’s operating system may use a different standard of measurement and report a lower capacity. In addition, some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus will not be available for data storage. Seagate reserves the right to change, without notice, product offerings or specifications.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627990648r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627990648/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.