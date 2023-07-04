Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) today introduced the next generation of SSD technology to its lineup, the FireCuda® 540. The PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD delivers unparalleled performance to gamers, creators, and tech enthusiasts – adding the fastest speeds and endurance to the company’s line of PC storage products.

Seagate’s fastest and highest performance M.2 2280 SSD, the FireCuda 540 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s1. Built for sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation, the new drive performs up to 50% faster than Gen4 M.2 NVMe drives and 17 times faster than SATA-based SSDs. With the latest 3D TLC NAND technology and built with a Seagate-validated E26 controller, the FireCuda 540 provides the most advanced speed and durability—allowing users to push limits when gaming or creating content. Plug-and-play compatible with all PCIe Gen5 motherboards and backwards compatible with PCIe Gen4, the drive is accessible and ready for trailblazing.

“Gamers and content creators have asked for performance of PCIe Gen5 technology and we’ve listened,” said Lance Ohara, Vice President of Product Line Management at Seagate Technology. “Seagate is thrilled to bring the fastest and best technology to the gaming and content creating community.”

Available in capacities up to 2TB and with Seagate’s signature endurance designed to perform under heavy use, the FireCuda 540 offers 1.8M mean time between failures (MTBF) and up to 2000TB of total bytes written (TBW) — meaning gamers can write and delete up to 1TB of the drive capacity every day for five years.

Optimized with DirectStorage firmware for an enhanced PC gaming experience, the drive also includes Seagate’s three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan2 and a five-year limited warranty, offering peace of mind. It’s also bundled with Seagate’s SeaTools™ 5.0 making it easy for gamers, content creators, and PC builders to manage and monitor the performance and health of their drives.

Available now, Seagate’s FireCuda 540 is offered for $179.99 (1TB) and $299.99 (2TB).

Please visit the press kit to view and download images.

1For optimal performance, this SSD requires a use of heatsink (motherboard or discreet).

2Not available in all countries.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology is the leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage solutions. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

©2023 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, the Spiral logo, and FireCuda are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. When referring to drive capacity, one gigabyte, or GB, equals one billion bytes and one terabyte, or TB equals one trillion bytes. Your computer’s operating system may use a different standard of measurement and report a lower capacity. In addition, some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus will not be available for data storage. Seagate reserves the right to change, without notice, product offerings or specifications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627990648/en/