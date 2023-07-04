Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) today announced Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, the highly anticipated, free-to-play collectible card roleplay game (RPG) set in the wizarding world is now available. Starting today, players in various territories in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East can download the game for free on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is the latest title released under Portkey Games, the label dedicated to creating new mobile and videogame experiences inspired by the wizarding world that place the player at the center of their own adventure.

To view and share the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Launch Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/HPMA-LaunchTrailer

To download the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Launch Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/HPMA-LaunchTrailerAsset

To download official Harry Potter: Magic Awakened assets, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/HPMA-LaunchAssets

“With the global launch of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, we are partnering with NetEase to further expand the Wizarding World for mobile players worldwide with the game’s distinctive art style and immersive game design that propelled it to hit status in China,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Mobile gaming remains a critical part of our strategy, and with its magical gameplay, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was created specifically for the fans as an opportunity to further grow in the space with one of our biggest franchises.”

“From the intricate mechanics of the collectible card system, to the linework of the game's art style, we have collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on every aspect of development to ensure an authentic adaptation of the wizarding world in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened," said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase Inc. “The game has achieved great success thus far and positive fan reception among current players, and we are delighted to now welcome a global audience into this magical universe.”

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a free-to-play, immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG). Set ten years after the Battle of Hogwarts, players will experience all the hallmarks of a wizarding education and embark on a riveting new story, featuring familiar faces from the original series and new characters alike.

As players progress, they will learn spells that can be cast through the form of cards. Players will need to harness these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.

Key features include:

Experience Life as a Hogwarts Student : From customizing their character and receiving their wand, to experiencing the Sorting Hat ceremony and flying around Hogwarts, there is much to see and do at Hogwarts. As First-year students, players will also be able to attend a rotating schedule of classes including Charms, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Care of Magical Creatures, History of Magic and Divination – all with their own minigames, objectives and rewards.

: From customizing their character and receiving their wand, to experiencing the Sorting Hat ceremony and flying around Hogwarts, there is much to see and do at Hogwarts. As First-year students, players will also be able to attend a rotating schedule of classes including Charms, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Care of Magical Creatures, History of Magic and Divination – all with their own minigames, objectives and rewards. Fill Your Spellbook : With more than 70 spells and summons available at launch – each with their own unique effects and benefits – players can create decks with infinite combinations around damage, control, support and defense to use magic in their own way. To further customize playstyles, fans can equip Echoes that grant special boosts to stats, traits, or passive abilities – as well as Companion cards that can summon powerful allies such as Hermione Granger and Rubeus Hagrid to aid in battle.

: With more than 70 spells and summons available at launch – each with their own unique effects and benefits – players can create decks with infinite combinations around damage, control, support and defense to use magic in their own way. To further customize playstyles, fans can equip Echoes that grant special boosts to stats, traits, or passive abilities – as well as Companion cards that can summon powerful allies such as Hermione Granger and Rubeus Hagrid to aid in battle. Immersive Massively Multiplayer World : Join a Social Club with other players and take part in special activities such as caring for a dragon egg or entering boss raids to fight powerful creatures like a Thunderbird. Players can also invite a friend to dance in the Dance Club rhythm minigame, encounter other witches and wizards while exploring Diagon Alley, attend classes with peers and more.

: Join a Social Club with other players and take part in special activities such as caring for a dragon egg or entering boss raids to fight powerful creatures like a Thunderbird. Players can also invite a friend to dance in the Dance Club rhythm minigame, encounter other witches and wizards while exploring Diagon Alley, attend classes with peers and more. Brand-new Story : Featuring new and original characters from the “Harry Potter” series, experience a brand-new story in the wizarding world. Each year at Hogwarts will bring a fresh arc and different adventures to explore.

: Featuring new and original characters from the “Harry Potter” series, experience a brand-new story in the wizarding world. Each year at Hogwarts will bring a fresh arc and different adventures to explore. Dueling Club : Players can compete against each other in friendly real-time wizarding duels and climb the leaderboards in a battle of wits and magical mastery. Choose from 1v1 and 2v2 options, as well as special limited-time game modes.

: Players can compete against each other in friendly real-time wizarding duels and climb the leaderboards in a battle of wits and magical mastery. Choose from 1v1 and 2v2 options, as well as special limited-time game modes. Forbidden Forest: Venture into the Forbidden Forest solo or in multiplayer co-op to battle through increasingly difficult challenges that offer greater rewards with each victory. Exclusive stories and magical creatures like Centaurs, Acromantulas, Unicorns and more await.

To learn more about Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, visit www.MagicAwakened.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Discord.

All official assets can be found on the Warner Bros. Games Press Site. To access, please visit WarnerBrosGames-Press.com and click the “Register Now” button.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at www.warnerbrosgames.com.

About NetEase, Inc.:

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's market-leading ESG initiatives are among the most recognized in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it inclusion in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, and 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as well as receiving an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About Portkey Games:

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Games, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED, PORTKEY GAMES, WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "aim," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "targets," "guidance," "commits" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about business plans and projections and statements about the launch of new games and their popularity among players in different markets, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information contained in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627057479/en/