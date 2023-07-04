The hospitality industry has undergone massive transformation since the start of the pandemic. To compete in a sector facing labor constraints and elevated customer expectations, forward-looking hospitality providers must lean on modern technology solutions to provide exceptional staff and guest experiences.

During the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) in Toronto on June 26-29, Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), will feature the opportunities and challenges properties face and will demonstrate how next-era technology can help properties improve both guest and staff experience. In addition to at HITEC in Booth 1401, Agilysys also will present and demonstrate these solutions in Booth #1039 at the upcoming American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA’s) The Hospitality Show in Las Vegas. Agilysys also will be releasing an eBook that addresses the six key moments in which it is essential for properties to join people and technology to elevate experiences. These are booking, check-in, service requesting and delivery, food and beverage interactions, check-out and departure, and post-experience follow-up. Download the eBook, ‘Joining People and Technology to Elevate Return on Experience (ROE) in Hospitality: 6 Key Moments to Get Right’ here.

HITEC, held June 26-29, is produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®). Along with networking opportunities and a robust education program, HITEC brings more than 320 innovative solutions providers together to demonstrate their hospitality-specific technology tools. Agilysys is a platinum sponsor of the event.

“HITEC is an important industry event when it comes to staying up to date with the latest technological innovations and trends in the hospitality industry,” said Rohith Kori, Vice President Strategy, Agilysys. “We look forward to connecting with like-minded professionals who share a passion for technology to improve both the guest and staff experience.”

During HITEC Toronto, Thor Hansen, senior director of Sales Engineering at Agilysys, will present a session on solution strategies that deliver High Return Hospitality. This session will examine the different solutions available to properties today as they seek to elevate service to hospitality through personalized, memorable experiences beyond those dictated by typical service protocols.

Hansen’s session takes place from 12:45-1:15 p.m. June 28 on Stage B of the Exhibit Hall at booth 2600.

“Great experiences are at the heart of hospitality. Hotels and resorts, who are in a zero disappointment industry, are constantly challenged with ensuring that guests have exceptional experiences during their stay,” said Thor Hansen, senior director of Sales Engineering, Agilysys. “Typically, it requires approximately 40 positive customer experiences to undo the damage of a single negative review. In this session, you will learn how to deliver truly exceptional experiences across the entire guest journey to drive revenue, loyalty and operational efficiency.”

To learn more about Agilisys or to see a demonstration of its latest innovative technology, visit booth #1401 during the HITEC Toronto Conference.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), established in 1952, is a hospitality nonprofit association headquartered in Austin, Texas USA with offices in United Kingdom, Netherlands and Dubai. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segments of the hospitality industry with an international network of members and stakeholders. HFTP uniquely understands the industry's pressing issues and assists its stakeholders in finding solutions to their challenges more efficiently than any organization. HFTP offers expert networks, educational resources, career development programs, research, leadership opportunities, conferences and events. HFTP Is the publisher of the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI). For more information about HFTP, visit www.hftp.org.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.agilysys.com

