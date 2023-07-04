Following its acquisition in 2022, Blink’s SemaConnect hardware has transitioned to the Blink Charging Network, providing a reliable and accessible EV charging experience globally

Miami Beach, Fla., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the successful transition of all former SemaConnect networked chargers and services to the new Blink Network. This move showcases the Blink Network’s cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design, providing enhanced visibility for site hosts and a reliable charging experience for drivers. The transition also marks the final step in integrating SemaConnect into the Blink Charging family following its acquisition in June 2022.

“The integration of our SemaConnect chargers into the Blink Network is a significant milestone, symbolizing the culmination of our efforts to fully merge the two companies after rebranding the units and operations earlier this year. By combining their strengths and value, we can assure our customers that they have access to state-of-the-art chargers paired with the innovative products and exceptional service they deserve,” said Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging.

The newly “rebuilt from the ground up,” cloud-based Blink Network offers an interactive and expandable platform, with regular feature additions. Former SemaConnect customers can conveniently manage their chargers, customize charging rates based on user groups and zones, and track energy usage and fees for each charging session.

“Last year, Blink successfully developed and built an advanced EV management platform, leveraging the latest proven technologies that can effectively adapt to the evolving needs of the EV infrastructure industry as it progresses. The rapid integration of SemaConnect’s hardware and features into this platform demonstrates the iterative nature of our platform and marks the beginning of continuous process of enhancing, improving, updating, and expanding our software capabilities,” commented Harjinder Bhade, Blink’s Chief Technology Officer.

The Blink Network also empowers site hosts to onboard and connect Blink chargers globally, providing international management capabilities in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French Canadian, Greek, and Hebrew. Additional languages will be added to meet the needs of all Blink users. Multiple currency support is also included. Site hosts gain expanded functionality in creating dynamic pricing protocols tailored to application, location, and schedule. The robust new host portal provides complete visibility and control for site hosts across all networked chargers and locations.

Designed to enhance the user experience across various segments, including residential, multifamily, retail, workplace, and hospitality The Blink Network consolidates all functionalities onto a single platform, including fleet management. This makes the Blink Network the most comprehensive solution available in the market.

Blink Charging’s acquisition of SemaConnect in June 2022 solidified its leadership position, establishing a fully integrated supply-chain, engineering, and in-house manufacturing capability. With over 10,000 EV chargers currently in production, and plans to scale up to 50,000 per year, Blink Charging’s in-house manufacturing and US-based assembly align with the Biden Administration’s “Buy American” initiatives.

Earlier this year, SemaConnect smoothly transitioned and rebranded to Blink Charging, accompanied by an updated look for the existing SemaConnect branded chargers, and the conversion to the BlinkCharging.com. The website, now serves as a centralized platform, integrating all external sales and marketing assets.

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 73,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

