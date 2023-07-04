Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended May 31, 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.48. Net income of $14 million and net income per ferrous ton of $12.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.67, which excludes charges of $5 million, or $0.18 per share, related primarily to legacy environmental matters.

Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton of $48.

Significant sequential performance improvement driven by stronger demand for recycled metals leading to higher average net selling prices for ferrous and nonferrous products.

Nonferrous volumes were up 26% sequentially, driven by increased purchases and higher recovery yields associated with the Company’s advanced nonferrous technology investments.

Finished steel sales volumes were up 30% sequentially due to seasonally stronger construction demand.

Stronger demand for recycled metals from improved global steel demand and inventory restocking led to higher net average selling prices and an expansion of metal spreads in the quarter. Metal margins also benefited from shipments contracted before market prices began to soften in the second half of the quarter. Supply flows improved seasonally but remained tighter than a year ago.

Average net selling prices for ferrous and nonferrous products increased sequentially 13% and 2%, respectively. Ferrous sales volumes decreased sequentially by 8% compared to the prior quarter, which had benefited from a drawdown of inventories. Nonferrous sales volumes were up 26% sequentially, driven by stronger nonferrous flows and higher production and recovery from the Company's advanced nonferrous processing technologies. Sales volumes for finished steel products increased 30%, benefiting from seasonally stronger demand for finished steel. Rolling mill utilization reached 97% in the quarter. Finished steel average net selling prices were lower sequentially by 2%.

Commenting on the Company's third quarter results, Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our financial and operating performance this quarter reflects stronger market conditions than we experienced earlier in the fiscal year, improved operating efficiencies from our productivity initiatives, and benefits from the advanced metal recovery technology systems which have been commissioned to date.”

Ms. Lundgren continued, “While the near-term economic environment is showing some signs of slowdown, the long-term structural demand for recycled metals remains positive, supported by the increased focus on decarbonization, the transition to low-carbon technologies, and the anticipated demand associated with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, including Buy Clean provisions.”

Summary Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts, and prices per ton/pound) Quarter Nine Months Ended 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 2023 2022 Revenues $ 810 $ 756 $ 1,010 $ 2,164 $ 2,591 Gross margin (total revenues less cost of goods sold) $ 96 $ 73 $ 176 $ 218 $ 403 Selling, general and administrative expense $ 69 $ 64 $ 78 $ 197 $ 194 Net income $ 14 $ 4 $ 76 $ — $ 161 Net income per ferrous ton $ 12 $ 3 $ 67 $ — $ 48 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders Reported $ 0.48 $ 0.14 $ 2.52 $ — $ 5.33 Adjusted(1) $ 0.67 $ 0.14 $ 2.59 $ 0.38 $ 5.54 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 56 $ 32 $ 119 $ 96 $ 272 Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton(1) (4) $ 48 $ 25 $ 105 $ 29 $ 81 Ferrous sales volumes (LT, in thousands) 1,157 1,263 1,129 3,270 3,349 Avg. net ferrous sales prices ($/LT)(2) $ 413 $ 367 $ 541 $ 376 $ 447 Nonferrous sales volumes (pounds, in millions)(3) 208 165 201 535 502 Avg. nonferrous sales prices ($/pound)(2)(3) $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 1.12 $ 0.97 $ 1.10 Finished steel average net sales price ($/ST)(2) $ 924 $ 943 $ 1,129 $ 959 $ 1,059 Finished steel sales volumes (ST, in thousands) 142 109 135 369 340 Rolling mill utilization (%) 97 % 75 % 96 % 84 % 87 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. (2) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer. (3) Nonferrous sales volumes and average nonferrous prices excludes platinum group metals (“PGMs”) in catalytic converters. (4) May not foot due to rounding.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Review and Analysis

Third quarter performance reflected the full achievement of the $10 million quarterly run rate of productivity initiatives announced last October and the quarterly run rate of $5 million of SG&A savings initiatives announced in January. The benefits from these initiatives mitigated the impact of inflationary pressure on operating costs. Results for the third quarter also included a benefit from average inventory accounting of approximately $2 per ferrous ton, compared to $8 per ferrous ton in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The third quarter had operating cash outflow of $(21) million, as cash flows associated with higher profitability were more than offset by an increase in working capital due primarily to the timing of shipments and collections. Total debt at the end of the quarter was $351 million, and debt, net of cash, was $346 million (for a reconciliation of adjusted results and debt, net of cash, to U.S. GAAP, see the table provided in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section). Capital expenditures were $27 million in the quarter, including investments in advanced metal recovery technologies, maintaining the business and environmental-related projects. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was an expense of approximately 34% on GAAP results and approximately 31% on adjusted non-GAAP results. During the third quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through its 117th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 17, 2023. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive over 4.1 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod, and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.