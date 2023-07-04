Paul Byron Shoes Pairs up with Bridgeline for New Growth Strategy

35 minutes ago
WOBURN, Mass., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that Paul Byron Shoes has chosen Bridgeline’s AI-driven search solution Celebros to power its online business. The partnership will leverage the AB Commerce platform, supported by Bridgeline's long-term Irish partner, Magico, to enhance ecommerce capabilities in Ireland.

As Ireland's largest independent footwear retailer, Paul Byron Shoes aims to maximize its online customer experience and reinforce its position by selecting Celebros to power site search. The renowned retailer selected Celebros after seeing the superior search results from some of their competitors' sites, already powered by the ecommerce platform. Founded over 45 years ago, Paul Byron Shoes operates 17 stores nationwide.

Celebros also powers growth for international retailers such as Planet Sports and Vaughan Shoes. Celebros boosts customer satisfaction and drives revenue with NLP (Natural Language Processing) Search capabilities, advanced machine learning, and powerful features such as dynamic product recommendations, showing shoppers what will most interest them. This collaboration marks another significant achievement for Celebros, leveraging the AB Commerce platform.

"We're thrilled to partner with Paul Byron Shoes, such a trusted name in Ireland's retail market," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We can't wait to see their online success grow."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

[email protected]

