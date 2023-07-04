SurgePays Announces Partnership with ParichuteConnect

36 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. ( SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that it has entered into a Distribution Agreement with ParichuteConnect, a social impact investor who looks to use their investment dollars to effect social improvements, to drive signups in the Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) for their focus populations across the United States.

The distribution agreement allows SurgePays the opportunity to provide ParichuteConnect’s representatives with the resources necessary to drive ACP applications in state or city school systems, community service organizations, and public service organizations.

President of SurgePays Fintech, Jeremy Gies said, “This agreement is a great opportunity for SurgePays to expand our ACP subscriber base by partnering with local grassroots and even national government organizations. Social awareness and corporate responsibility are foundational to our business model of providing access to the internet and wireless services to the underserved and lower-income markets in our country. With our capability to enroll new wireless customers through a social impact distributor like ParichuteConnect, we can create win-win scenarios, grow the SurgePays network, and increase the benefits offered by our partners.”

ACP eligibility is open to households that benefit from various government programs like the free school lunch program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), among others.

About ParichuteConnect

ParichuteConnect (PAR) was birthed from Mastar Capital, a New York Merchant Bank and social impact investor. In addition to their business pursuits, PAR’s founding partners were former chairs of the Boys and Girls Club of America and members of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Advisory Board. PAR developed a Crowdfunding Platform that utilizes luminaries, sports stars, celebrities, etc., who migrate to Social Media sites to encourage donations for worthy causes. PAR has mounted recent campaigns for the Boys and Girls Clubs in connection with the Men’s World Cup, using some of the leading world soccer players as sponsors of the campaign. In addition, PAR is mounting a similar campaign for the Women’s World Cup this summer.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved. SurgePhone wireless companies provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. SurgePays is aggressively cornering the underbanked market directly to the consumer and in the stores where they shop. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+561 489 5315

