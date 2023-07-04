OLNEY, Md., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank, a subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. ( SASR), announced today that Ronda M. McDowell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, is the new Chair of the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 year. McDowell has served on the MBA Board for three years and previously held the roles of Vice Chair and Chair-Elect.

“Ronda's extensive scope of accomplishments and masterful command of the Maryland banking industry will inspire and excite members during our 128th year," said MBA's President and CEO, Ramon Looby. "In an ever-changing industry, Ronda has shown she is an effective and dedicated leader with focused priorities. I am excited for the successes ahead as she leads the Association as our Chair."

McDowell has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. She began her distinguished career with Sandy Spring Bank in 1996 as part of Credit Risk Management where she quickly established herself as an effective leader. In 2013, she was promoted to Chief Credit Officer. McDowell was named the first Chief Operations Officer at Sandy Spring Bank in 2021. She oversees Deposit and Loan Operations and Administration, Business Project Management, Business Process Management and Corporate Real Estate and Facilities.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Maryland Bankers Association,” McDowell said. “MBA plays a critical role in helping Maryland banks review state legislation and provides an important advocacy function, which is critical for all banks, especially regional and

community banks that don’t have a government relations capability in-house.”

The MBA board has 18 members, each representing one of the Maryland member banks. The Chair leads the executive committee in running the association, and plays an active role in legislative bill review and advocacy.

“My priority as Chair is to find out what matters most to members and what MBA can do to increase the value of membership,” McDowell said. “With more consolidation in the banking industry over the past few decades, it is very important for MBA members to get more involved in the association. We need to be an engaged and active voice for the banking industry which is critical for the success of banks and all those we serve.”

About Maryland Bankers Association

Founded in 1896, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) is the only Maryland-based trade group representing banks in the state. MBA’s member banks employ 28,266 banking professionals in nearly 1,490 branch offices across the state. To find out more information, please visit https://www.mdbankers.com/.

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. ( SASR), a financial services company headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Sandy Spring Bank is a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services. To learn more about Sandy Spring Bank, please visit https://www.sandyspringbank.com.

Contact: Diane Deskins Hicks

SVP, Director of Brand and PR

240-749-9261

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7db9a092-e610-44da-a0ed-4c59e0d11972