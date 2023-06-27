Lowe's Reveals 100 Impact Projects for 2023 Lowe's Hometowns Program, Addressing Needs in Communities Nationwide

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 27, 2023

Projects range from housing and community centers to first responder facilities and outdoor spaces, including a project nominated by music icon Lionel Richiein his hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced the 100 community projects that will be completed this year as part of Lowe's Hometowns, the company's largest-ever community impact program. Launched in 2022, Lowe's Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe's to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

This year's Lowe's Hometowns projects were selected from 94 communities across 41 states and Washington, D.C., and will address needs specific to each community, from housing and community centers to outdoor spaces and facilities for first responders and veterans. Each project will receive a grant from Lowe's to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make meaningful impact in their communities. At the core of this commitment are Lowe's red vest associates, who share a passion for giving back to their communities and provide support to every Lowe's Hometowns project.

"We've listened to thousands of communities across the country and recognize that home can be defined as a community center, a shelter, a garden, a park or a school," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We are honored to be able to support the Lowe's Hometowns projects as we work together with our associates, our network of Pros and our impact partner Points of Light to help continue to make homes better for all. At Lowe's, we believe that if we take care of our associates, serve our customers and make our communities better, we will create sustainable shareholder value."

This year, Lowe's Hometowns received a project nomination from music icon and Tuskegee, Alabama native Lionel Richie to turn an undeveloped plot of land into a vibrant outdoor community space. Located directly across from historic Tuskegee University, "Hello Park" will become the first public park of its kind available in the community and invite residents to gather, personally connect with nature and embrace the history of Tuskegee for decades to come.

"My hometown of Tuskegee has inspired and impacted me all my life. I love the people, culture and natural beauty of our little town, so my hope is that Hello Park will become a special venue for our community to share in honoring our history and heritage," Richie said. "Thanks to the commitment of Lowe's Hometowns to uplift communities nationwide, this dream will soon become a reality."

Now in the second year of the initiative, Lowe's Hometowns invites nonprofits and community members to share stories of projects in need. More than 1.4 million people, including children, seniors, veterans, first responders and more, are anticipated to benefit from the inaugural Lowe's Hometowns projects in 2022 within a year of their completion. This year, projects include much-needed renovations to support the homeless services at Room In The Inn in Nashville; building an inclusive space for deaf and hard of hearing children at Aid the Silent in San Antonio; creating a grocery store-type space for the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls; and installing new garage doors and flooring at the Wedington Volunteer Fire Department in Fayetteville, Arkansas. By providing much-needed resources, plus the expert care of Lowe's associates and connections with local Pros, Lowe's Hometowns will continue its commitment to support community projects nationwide.

"We know nonprofits in the U.S. rely on varying sources of funds to sustain and grow their services, and large grants like Lowe's Hometowns can be transformational," said Points of Light Interim President and CEO Diane Quest. "Last year's Lowe's Hometowns projects are expected to impact more than a million people in communities throughout the U.S., providing direct services to individuals and creating multi-year capacity and infrastructure for nonprofits. These investments might seem like one project but have a ripple effect and create long-term, positive change that enriches the lives of residents, families and the community for generations."

Visit Lowes.com/hometowns and follow #LowesHometowns on social media for more details on this year's projects.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

