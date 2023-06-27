FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc) Signs Several New Customers for Artificial Intelligence Suite of Products

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow, signs new customers.

"Our products continue to gain market acceptance and are in high demand," Peter B. Ritz, co-founder, CEO of FatBrain AI.

FatBrain offers a comprehensive suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that work by plugging into existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products like Quickbooks, Shopify, Salesforce, Slack and Hubspot, as well as hundreds of other applications.

The customers include those in the finance, insurance and digital innovation industries. The largest of these new customers, a bank, signed a $5 million deal with a $5 million extension for the second half of 2023, to improve lending to its SME customer base. FatBrain AI is currently working on finalizing a multi-year structure to provide continued services on an ongoing basis to this customer.

"Our products continue to gain market acceptance and are in high demand. We are on track to meet or exceed customer acquisition goals for the year and anticipate more than doubling our number of customers by years end. We are well positioned to take advantage of the huge growth in our industry," commented Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India , and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022 . Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE LZG International, Inc.

