Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is pleased to unveil a new addition to their product line: 100% locally sourced cold-pressed blueberry juice with an 8-month shelf life

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc, (CSE: PNGA) (OTCQB: PNGAF) ("Pangea" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, 100% locally sourced blueberry juice. This refreshing and nutritious beverage is made with exceptional quality and has a remarkable 8-month shelf life.

"We are excited to introduce our 100% locally sourced blueberry juice to consumers," said Pratap Sandhu, CEO and Founder of Pangea Natural Foods. "Our team has worked diligently to create a product of exceptional quality, and we are proud to support local farmers and communities through sustainable and ethical sourcing practices. We are committed to innovation and sustainability in our product development, aiming to provide nourishing options that benefit both individuals and the planet."

The blueberry juice is cold-pressed, resulting in a richer and more nutritious product. In addition, Pangea Natural Foods has partnered with a renowned leader in the field of high-pressure processing (HPP). This process allows for the elimination of harmful pathogens without the need for heat or artificial preservatives. As a result, consumers can enjoy Pangea Natural Foods blueberry juice knowing that it maintains its nutritional integrity while remaining safe for consumption.

Looking forward, Pangea Natural Foods continues to prioritize innovation and sustainability, striving to develop products that nourish both individuals and the planet.

About: (CSE: PNGA) is a Vancouver based natural foods company that manufactures and distributes high quality food products that are nutritious and free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients. Pangea offers a broad range of great tasting, innovative food products that are sustainably sourced and "Powered by the Earth".

Pangea's signature products include the Pangea Plant-Based Patties, Pangea Old Fashioned Ghee, Pangea Energy Gel and the Pangea Munchie Mix, which are available on the Company's website and in over 500 leading national retail food stores including Loblaws, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, IGA Marketplace, Fresh Street Market, Choices Markets, Whole Foods and on select Air Canada and WestJet flights.

Pangea has partnered with world renowned food scientists to formulate its high-quality food products. All products are manufactured in-house at our state-of-the-art facility, and then packaged and distributed through Pangea's retail and wholesale network and also on our website.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements: Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "will'' or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Pangea Foods Inc. believes that its assumptions are reasonable and attainable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. Pangea Foods Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]

Find their Plant-based Patties on the Pangea Natural Foods website.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangea-natural-foods-inc-launches-new-item-100-locally-sourced-blueberry-juice-301863957.html

SOURCE Pangea Natural Foods Inc.