Sybleu Inc. Obtains Exclusive License for Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Small Molecule Drug Design Engine

41 minutes ago
BRONX, N.Y., June 27, 2023

BRONX, N.Y., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYBLEU INC. (OTC PINK: SYBE), a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics, is preparing to begin advancing small molecule drug therapies for animal and human health.

Because Sybleu has developed a corporate strategy centered around acquiring intellectual property and forging strategic partnerships to advance technologies to market, the company has been carefully screening potential in-licensing opportunities as it builds its portfolio.

The company has identified a technology owned by DYO Biotechnologies, Pty, Ltd which is centered around artificial intelligence and machine learning and that has already been used to create a drug currently in clinical trials.

Specifically, this technology consists of an artificial intelligence/machine learning engine designed to utilize existing chemical library structures in an integrated model to predict highly specific and sensitive novel chemical structures for molecular targets. Any future small molecule drugs that Sybleu in-licenses or develops can be rapidly improved and moved forward in the development process using this intellectual property.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Sybleu will have exclusive, worldwide rights to the intellectual property and will own any intellectual property that DYO will be contracted to develop. Furthermore, Sybleu will have the right to sublicense the technology.

"As the company puts together the building blocks for an exciting future, we want to stay focused on using the latest cutting-edge technologies to get our products to market in an efficient and rapid manner," said Joseph Vaini, CEO of Sybleu. "Utilizing this advanced AI/ML technology can be of great benefit to our future small molecule programs and, potentially, to other companies developing small molecules."

About Sybleu Inc.

SYBLEU INC. (OTC PINK: SYBE) is a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics. Our strategy is to acquire intellectual property and forge strategic partnerships to advance technologies to market. SYBLEU Inc. is currently exploring opportunities in veterinary therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices. Additional information on SYBLEU is available at http://www.sybleu.com

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mr. Joseph G. Vaini
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: + 1.800.807.4631
Email: [email protected]com

