Few things are more critical than ensuring the security of the world’s food supply. And with the help of SentinelOne (NYSE: S), Dhanuka Agritech Limited is doing just this. The nation’s premier agritech business today announced that it is using the company’s leading-edge cybersecurity platform to defend against cyberthreats across its supply chain and ensure national food security.

“The cyber landscape is rapidly evolving and attacks are becoming more widespread and malicious,” said Kapil Mehrotra, CTO Dhanuka Agritech. “With its sprawling supply chain, the agritech industry is increasingly vulnerable. But with SentinelOne, companies can protect endpoints across every link and keep one of the most vital pieces of critical infrastructure around the globe safe.”

Securing Critical Infrastructure

One of India’s leading agro-chemical concerns, Dhanuka operates three manufacturing plants and 39 warehouses and relies on 6,500 distributors and 75,000 dealers to get its products in the hands of the farmers who feed the country’s growing population.

“Our digital footprint is significant, and threats can come from anywhere - the network, the endpoint, your server or any USB access you have given to anyone,” Mehrotra said.

Using SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform, Dhanuka can shield itself and up its security game.

Expanding Protection

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform is a powerful autonomous security platform that enables organizations to take the next leap in the evolution of endpoint detection and response with end-to-end visibility, protection and response. Using the solution, security teams can:

See - Maximize visibility across every corner of the enterprise

Protect - Harness the power of AI to protect the enterprise including endpoints, identities, data and the cloud

Resolve - Automate response across the entire connected security ecosystem

Continually Improving

“Security is a culture that you must constantly improve,” Mehrotra said. “In adding SentinelOne’s AI-based security into our mix, we can detect, respond to and remediate threats with greater speed and efficiency than ever and keep our entire ecosystem safe.”

Acting as a Force for Good

The company can also advance its mission to transform India through agriculture.

“Dhanuka has a long history of embracing new technology to deliver advanced crop protection solutions and services,” Mehrotra said. “In adopting SentinelOne, we can not only keep our operations safe from cyberthreats and accelerate our growth, but extend the benefits of the best technology on the market to the Indian farming community and ensure the security of our nation’s food supply.”

Dhanuka joins more than 10,000 customers who are using SentinelOne to push the boundaries of autonomous security and keep their business safe. To learn more about the company’s offerings and the value they can deliver, visit www.sentinelone.com

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

