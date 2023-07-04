Maranello (Italy), June 27, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

EXM Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 19/06/2023 3,930 281.0728 1,104,616.10 - - - - 3,930 281.0728 1,104,616.10 20/06/2023 3,930 281.1460 1,104,903.78 - - - - 3,930 281.1460 1,104,903.78 21/06/2023 3,935 281.1690 1,106,400.02 9,660 308.4413 2,979,542.96 2,727,769.80 13,595 282.0279 3,834,169.82 22/06/2023 3,980 278.4475 1,108,221.05 - - - - 3,980 278.4475 1,108,221.05 23/06/2023 3,930 281.9545 1,108,081.19 - - - - 3,930 281.9545 1,108,081.19 26/06/2023 3,926 281.6412 1,105,723.35 - - - - 3,926 281.6412 1,105,723.35 23,631 280.8999 6,637,945.49 9,660 308.4413 2,979,542.96 2,727,769.80 33,291 281.3287 9,365,715.29 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

With the purchases described above the Company has completed the Second Tranche of the Program announced on December 1, 2022.

The total consideration for such Second Tranche of the Program was:

Euro 159,999,974.99 for No. 660,524 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 42,879,903.44 (Euro 39,999,773.40*) for No. 162,716 common shares purchased on the .

As of June 26, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,605,235 common shares equal to 4.91% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until June 26, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,631,648 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 359,173,738.41.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

The Company intends to continue its already disclosed multi-year share buyback program with a third tranche of up to Euro 200 million to start on July 3, 2023 (“Third Tranche”) and to end no later than October 20, 2023 with two components:

Firstly, Ferrari has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement for an amount equivalent to Euro 130 million to be executed on the EXM market through a primary financial institution (the “ Bank ”). The Bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Ferrari’s common shares independently of and uninfluenced by Ferrari and it will act in compliance with applicable rules and regulations as well as in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “ Regulations ”). Under this agreement purchases may continue during any closed periods of Ferrari in accordance with the Regulations.

”). The Bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Ferrari’s common shares independently of and uninfluenced by Ferrari and it will act in compliance with applicable rules and regulations as well as in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “ ”). Under this agreement purchases may continue during any closed periods of Ferrari in accordance with the Regulations. Secondly, Ferrari has entered into an additional mandate with a primary financial institution for up to Euro 70 million to be executed on the . Pursuant to such mandate Ferrari would provide the financial institution with purchase instructions from time to time in compliance with applicable rules, regulations and legal requirements. The actual timing, number and value of common shares repurchased on the will depend on a number of factors, including market and general business conditions.

The Third Tranche implements the resolution adopted by the Shareholders’ Meeting (held on April 14, 2023) and duly communicated to the market, which authorized the purchase of up to 10% of the Company’s common shares during the eighteen-month period following such Shareholders’ Meeting. The repurchase authority will expire on October 13, 2024 or until such authority is extended or renewed before such date.

Details of the repurchase transactions carried out under the Third Tranche shall be disclosed to the market as required by applicable regulation.

Attachment