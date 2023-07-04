Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to share the company has been named among Newsweek’s 2023 Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

For more than 88 years, Schneider has served as a trusted carrier for customers, providing a variety of shipping and logistics solutions. The company consistently incorporates innovative service offerings and technologies to meet demand while providing transparent, efficient and sustainable transportation options.

The 2023 Most Trustworthy Companies were identified in an independent survey from Newsweek and Statista Inc. Companies were rated on three touchpoints of trust - customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted and the top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries were selected.

Schneider is ranked in the top ten of the most trustworthy companies in the Transport, Logistics and Packaging Industry, an increase from 2022 where the company was listed at spot fifteen.

To be considered, companies must be located in the United States with a revenue exceeding $500 million.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full awards list and further details can be found on Newsweek’s website.

To learn more about how Schneider, visit: https://schneider.com/company/about.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

