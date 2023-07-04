Lucy Rutishauser, Sinclair’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been named as one of “50 Women to Watch for Boards” by the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization 50/50 Women on Boards, which seeks to empower female executives seeking to pursue a corporate board seat.

The list provides an invaluable opportunity for companies and recruiters to access validated board-ready, first-time director candidates by location, primary expertise, industry, race, and ethnicity. This comprehensive approach ensures that companies bridge the gap in their search for highly qualified women directors.

“This is an incredible honor to be selected as one of ‘50 Women to Watch’ for board opportunities,” expressed Ms. Rutishauser. “I have spent my career helping companies grow and transform, while navigating complex and unique situations; learnings that can provide valuable insights to boards and advice to other management teams in their journey.”

David Smith, Chairman of Sinclair’s Board of Directors stated: “Lucy is more than an invaluable financial expert. She has built a reputation as an engaged leader and works closely with Sinclair’s Board and its committees on numerous matters. Lucy is at the top of her profession, and I believe she can add valuable perspectives on an array of topics, challenges and opportunities facing boards.”

In addition to leading the finance organization as Sinclair’s EVP/CFO, Rutishauser serves as an executive sponsor of and sits on multiple steering committees to several key company-wide initiatives, including innovation, ESG, employee experience/mentoring, communications, enterprise risk management, and technology solutions.

Rutishauser is a key member of the leadership team, providing valuable guidance to the company throughout its transformative journey and as it navigated through numerous challenges, including complex financial transactions, a cybersecurity ransomware incident, fluctuating economic cycles, and the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining Sinclair, Rutishauser worked in multiple industries including publishing, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing; spanning both publicly traded and privately-held companies of varied enterprise values.

Rutishauser’s leadership has been recognized with multiple honors including Radio & TV Business Report 2023 and 2022 “Best Finance Leaders,” The Daily Record 2022 “Power 30,” and its 2022 “Maryland’s Top 100 Women,” Cablefax 2022 and 2021 “Most Powerful Women,” Cynopsis 2020 “Top Women in Media,” and the Baltimore Sun 2020 “Top 25 Women to Watch.”

Lucy is a currently a Board member of CAST.ERA, a Board and Finance Committee member for Learning Undefeated, a Board Member for First Fruits Farm, a Trustee for Sinclair’s Diversity Scholarship Fund, a member of Stevenson University President’s Advisory Council, and a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Lucy received her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Baltimore, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Finance from Towson University and has completed Deloitte’s Board Readiness Program.

The inaugural 50 Women to Watch for Boards finalists were carefully selected by 50/50 Women on Boards based on rigorous criteria, including primary expertise, suitability for board committee service, resume, short essay answers, and video submissions. The selection process involved the expertise of an exclusive Selection Committee comprised of esteemed stock exchange leaders and board directors, including Maria Ariza, CEO of BIVA; Irene Chang Britt, Committee Chair of Brighthouse Financials and Victoria's Secret; Gilbert F. Casellas, Board of Directors of Prudential Financial; Michelle Collins, Board Director of Ulta Beauty Inc.; Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP, Governance Solutions at Nasdaq; Sandra Beach Lin, Board of Directors at American Electric Power and Avient; Patricia Mulroy, Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts; Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success of TMX Group; and James D. White, Board Chair of The Honest Company.

For the full list of 50 Women to Watch for Boards, visit: https://5050wob.com/finalists-overview/

