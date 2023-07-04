Texas Capital Launches Innovative Onboarding Technology Solution for Commercial Businesses

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With Texas Capital Initio™ commercial businesses can open accounts in days rather than weeks

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, has announced the launch of Texas Capital Initio™, an internally developed, proprietary digital onboarding solution designed to revolutionize the commercial banking experience by simplifying and accelerating the process of opening an account.

Initio, a market-leading cloud native software application, enables businesses to open commercial accounts within days, a significant improvement compared to other options that can often take multiple weeks. The solution does so by eliminating the burdensome and time-consuming manual processes traditionally associated with account onboarding, replacing them with a streamlined, automated approach that includes the ability to submit key data electronically and an option for electronic signatures.

“With a devoted focus on technology and a strong commitment to client-centric solutions, we have transformed the account opening experience for businesses,” said Texas Capital Chief Information Officer Don Goin. “Initio represents an innovative solution that addresses a pain point that many commercial clients traditionally face.”

“This solution represents the next generation of banking, one fueled by digital transformation,” said Nancy McDonnell, head of Treasury Solutions at Texas Capital. “As of the first quarter of 2023, Texas Capital now onboards over 70% of all treasury clients digitally with Initio. By reducing the time and effort required for account setup, this technology empowers businesses to focus on their core operations, driving growth and operational efficiency.”

To learn more about Initio visit the Texas Capital Treasury & Credit Products webpage.

About Texas Capital
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank (individually and collectively with all affiliates and subsidiaries, “Texas Capital”), a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

ti?nf=ODg2NDg3OSM1NjY1Njg4IzIwMTA1NjU=
Texas-Capital-Bancshares-Inc-.png
INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
[email protected]
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.