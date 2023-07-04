Anson Funds and Cable Car Capital Issue Statement Regarding the Inferior Proposed Transaction between MEI Pharma and Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Emphasizes the Board’s Failure to Adequately Consider the Superior Acquisition Proposal Presented by Anson Funds and Cable Car Capital

Believes the Misguided Transaction with Infinity Pharmaceuticals Will Continue to Destroy Stockholder Value

Have Voted Against the Proposed Combination ahead of the Upcoming Special Meeting Scheduled for July 14, 2023

TORONTO and SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anson Funds (“Anson”) and Cable Car Capital LLC (“Cable Car” and, together with Anson, “we” or “us”), collectively the beneficial owners of approximately 14.8% of the outstanding common stock of MEI Pharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “MEIP”; NasdaqCM: MEIP), today issued the following statement regarding the proposed combination of MEIP and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity”):

“The Board has forsaken its duty to act in the best interests of stockholders through its misguided focus on the proposed merger with Infinity in the face of vocal opposition from stockholders and a subsequent all-cash acquisition proposal. Additionally, we believe the Board’s determination that our proposed acquisition could not be ‘reasonably expected’ to lead to a superior proposal to the proposed transaction with Infinity is demonstrably incorrect.

The Board’s recent steps suggest a desire to continue down a self-serving path of value destruction.

In particular, we note the decision to adopt new employment agreements, including a provision that compensates CEO David Urso if ‘rights to the Infinity compound eganelisib are acquired by MEI in 2023 or 2024 in a transaction that is not the Merger.’ This appears to be a blatant attempt to circumvent a potential adverse outcome with respect to the merger vote at the upcoming Special Meeting. We hereby place the Company on notice that if stockholders reject the merger, any subsequent in-licensing or similar transaction would contravene the will of the stockholders and amount to what we believe would be a clear-cut breach of the Board’s duty of care.

We intend to take all steps necessary to hold the Board accountable for its actions.

Nevertheless, we reiterate our willingness to engage on the terms of our previously communicated proposal to acquire all shares of MEIP not owned by us for not less than $8.00 per share, plus a contingent value right representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds from any license or disposition of the Company’s clinical assets. The Acquisition Proposal expires on July 13, 2023 and shall be considered withdrawn, within the meaning of the Infinity merger agreement, if not accepted prior to the stockholders meeting.

As we indicated we would, Anson and Cable Car have voted against the proposed combination because we believe it undervalues the Company and will only lead to further value destruction.”

About Anson

Anson Funds is a privately held alternative asset manager with $1.6B in assets. The firm was founded in 2007 with offices in Toronto and Dallas.

About Cable Car

Cable Car Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser based in San Francisco and the general partner of Funicular Funds, LP, an investment partnership.

Media and Investor Contacts

Anson Funds
Taheer Datoo
Portfolio Manager
(416) 447-8874
[email protected]

Cable Car Capital LLC
Steve Zelinger
General Counsel
(650) 438-3434
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NTM2MCM1NjY2MTgyIzIyNjAzODA=
Anson-Funds-Management-LP.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.