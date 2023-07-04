Halliburton Labs Welcomes Rocsole to its Clean Energy Accelerator Program

53 minutes ago
Halliburton Labs introduces Rocsole as the newest participant in its clean energy accelerator. The company will join a collaborative ecosystem that helps early-stage companies achieve commercialization milestones with supportive resources that expand customer and investor prospects to enable growth.

“We’re excited about the potential of Rocsole’s proprietary smart process imaging solutions to improve efficiencies in industrial process applications with multilayer and multiphase flows. We look forward to working with the Rocsole team to support their growth trajectory,” said Halliburton Labs Managing Director Dale Winger.

Halliburton Labs is an open environment that includes industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and global network connections to scale companies’ respective businesses.

“We are thrilled to join Halliburton Labs, which is paving the way for a clean energy tomorrow. With the help of Halliburton's global reach, we plan to accelerate our commercialization in major international markets,” said Pekka Kaunisto, CEO of Rocsole. “Halliburton's approach to accelerate our company-specific scaling milestones, along with their world-class engineering and manufacturing expertise, will help fortify our product portfolio and strengthen #TeamROCSOLE's capabilities.”

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at the Halliburton headquarters in Houston, Texas, Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship, and financing opportunities in a single location to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburtonlabs.com. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

