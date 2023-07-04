GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, has teamed up with Grid Dynamics, a leading digital technology services company, to better serve mutual customers with expedited implementation of GroupBy’s next-gen product discovery services, lowering total cost of ownership and helping customers maximize ROI.

Since its inception, GroupBy has sought strategic partnerships with exceptional companies bringing innovative solutions to the eCommerce industry. Grid Dynamics was a natural fit given their vast experience helping global companies swiftly and seamlessly integrate Google Cloud Retail Search. The collaboration between the two Google Cloud Partners unites GroupBy’s revolutionary product discovery eCommerce experience with Grid Dynamics expertise to help clients maximize ROI through quick expert implementation, lower investment in integration and reduced time-to-market.

“Grid Dynamics’ extensive knowledge in Google Discovery AI product integrations complements our product discovery platform flawlessly,” says Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy. “Through this partnership, retailers can get our search and product discovery solutions up and running weeks faster while achieving maximum ROI and experiencing world-class customer experiences with AI-powered search.”

Migrating from a legacy search solution to GroupBy’s next-generation Search and Product Discovery is a game changer. In order to get maximum ROI, faster speed to market and optimal value out of your eCommerce product discovery solution you need trusted partners with deep retail and wholesale search expertise. GroupBy and Grid Dynamics’ collaboration streamlines the implementation process for even the most complex B2B and B2C use cases. Grid Dynamics’ Google Discovery AI integrations significantly reduce the time and customer investment needed to implement GroupBy’s solutions, allowing clients to realize the impact of next-gen, AI-powered eCommerce in as little as five-to-six weeks.

A cloud-native digital engineering company, Grid Dynamics specializes in accelerating growth for top brands worldwide with specialized, data-driven solutions. With nearly 20 years of experience in consulting, technology engineering and solution design, Grid Dynamics combines its co-innovation model with the power of Google Cloud to help clients optimize operations and radically improve customer experiences.

“Our goal is always to deliver our clients maximum value through minimum effort and time, leading to significant boosts in sales and ROI,” shared Konstantin Malyshev, VP of Customer Success at Grid Dynamics. “We’re excited to collaborate with GroupBy to leverage our commercial success in Europe and the Americas. Together, we can help more retailers avoid integration issues and operate smoothly and profitably.”

Click here to learn more about GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform Powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI.

Click here to learn more about Grid Dynamics’ technology consulting, agile co-creation, and scalable engineering and data science services.

To hear more about how AI-powered eCommerce solutions are transforming customer experiences, you can tune into a recent webinar featuring GroupBy’s Director of Product Arv Natarajan and Grid Dynamics’ Head of Search Practice Stanislav Stolpovskiy, alongside Google Cloud Senior Product Manager Noah Freeman.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy's cloud-native SaaS technology powers the world's most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our composable Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics. GroupBy’s next-generation search and recommendations platform creates seamless eCommerce experiences optimized for your business outcomes, including revenue, margin, and profit. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.groupbyinc.com. Follow GroupBy on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data, analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud & DevOps, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627012482/en/