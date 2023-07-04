Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, “Company”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Cardinal Health (RGH Enterprises) for Tivic’s products.

Cardinal Health is a leading distributor and manufacturer of medical products and services for healthcare facilities worldwide. With the goal of improving the lives of people every day, Cardinal Health supplies medical and laboratory products to nearly 90% of U.S. hospitals, more than 60,000 U.S. pharmacies, and over 10,000 specialty physician offices and clinics. They provide in excess of 3.4 million patients with 46,000 home healthcare products, and their digital ecosystem, which supports medication adherence, currently reaches beyond 23 million patients and over 60 payers.

“Cardinal Health is a highly regarded name in the medical field. Execution of this agreement is one of our key steps in expanding distribution and marketing targeted at healthcare professionals,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic. “We are pleased to be adding our highly effective, clinically proven bioelectronic sinus device to the Cardinal Health at-home portfolio.”

About Tivic

Tivic is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic’s first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the company’s financial condition; the company’s ability to raise additional capital, if and when necessary; clinical trial results for the company’s product candidates; market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

