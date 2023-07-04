IQVIA™ ( NYSE:IQV, Financial), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life science industry, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare” award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

IQVIA was recognized for its AI software, including natural language processing (NLP) technology, which analyzes complex and unstructured patient data to provide unique insight into patient care and disease states. Used across life science and healthcare customers, IQVIA’s leading AI software unlocks critical insights for population health, including social determinants of health (SDoH), which account for the majority of health outcomes.

In one particular use case, this technology is helping clinicians at NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health, the third-largest healthcare delivery system in Illinois, identify and screen 56% more at-risk patients based on SDoH, enabling targeted intervention to patients in need.

“Congratulations to IQVIA for delivering true breakthrough AI technology for the healthcare market. Their AI and NLP solution delivers a reliable, repeatable, and transparent means for healthcare organizations to transform their understanding of patient level social determinants of health,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “AI & NLP solutions are often a black box making it difficult to understand. IQVIA addresses this challenge head-on, providing a breakthrough AI-based solution already leading to improved patient outcomes.”

“IQVIA is honored to receive this award and would like to thank AI Breakthrough for understanding the importance of this work,” said Benjamin Hughes, SVP Artificial Intelligence and Real World Data at IQVIA. “Healthcare organizations are trying to understand how they can positively impact patient outcomes through better use of the vast data available. With our AI software and domain experience, complex data can be made actionable across life science and healthcare. We’re committed to enabling the use of validated AI in healthcare for clinicians and data scientists.”

About the awards

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627633827/en/