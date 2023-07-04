Belvo and FICO Announce Partnership to Expand Credit Access in Brazil Through Open Finance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FICO, a global analytic software company and recognized leader in AI decisioning platforms, and Belvo, the leading open finance data and payments platform in Latin America, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding credit access in Latin America. The two firms are developing an interpretable and explainable machine learning model that will provide a customer score based on consumer-permissioned transaction-level data, aimed at increasing credit access for consumers, improving banks’ risk management, and empowering lenders to create personalized financial experiences for their customers. It was announced today at the Febraban Tech Conference in São Paulo that the score is expected to be available in Brazil later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627749392/en/

The Belvo Open Finance Score, powered by FICO’s AI Innovation and Development team using AI techniques such as interpretable neural networks, will produce a credit risk score based on open finance transactions from a multitude of financial accounts (credit, debit, current accounts, savings, investment, etc.) permissioned by the customer and securely processed through Belvo’s open finance infrastructure. By incorporating data from additional sources, the score will provide an analytical tool for financial institutions that will enhance their use of existing credit bureau scores and internal models. It can benefit all credit grantors that seek to leverage open finance to improve customer decisions.

“The speed of change in consumers’ behavior since the pandemic is astonishing, and we have an opportunity to bring new insights to lending decisions,” said Albert Morales, Belvo’s general manager in Brazil. “Open finance data provides a much wider picture of the circumstances of people and companies. Together with FICO, we are capturing the predictive value from all this data and summarizing it in a score that will help financial institutions make more accurate risk assessments and identify creditworthy people they may be missing today.”

“Open finance data has the potential to be a major component of a country's financial and economic ecosystem, as seen in Europe,” said Alexandre Graff, FICO’s senior vice president of Global Partnerships and Alliances. “The solution we are developing with Belvo can be a game-changer for increased financial inclusion, and advances FICO's mission to help more people get access to credit, as expressed in our Global Financial Inclusion Initiative.”

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Our FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. FICO opened its office in Brazil in 1998.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

About Belvo

Belvo is the leading open finance data and payments platform in Latin America, founded in May 2019 by Pablo Viguera and Oriol Tintoré. The company enables fintechs and innovative financial institutions to access and interpret data as well as initiate payments from their end-users accounts – with the aim of powering more modern, secure, and inclusive products. Belvo’s platform currently provides connections with over 60 financial institutions in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia and already works with more than 150 clients, including some of the region's fastest-growing leading financial companies including both B2B and B2C players like banks, credit providers, and personal finance management tools.

Belvo is backed by some of the world's leading venture capital funds, including Kaszek, Founders Fund, Future Positive, Visa, and Citi Ventures, and has received a total of $56 million in investment to date.

For more information, visit belvo.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627749392r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627749392/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.