Cadence AI-Based Virtuoso Studio Certified for Samsung Foundry PDKs for Mature and Advanced Nodes

1 hours ago
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the AI-based Cadence® Virtuoso® Studio design tools and solutions have been certified by Samsung Foundry. Joint customers can confidently leverage Virtuoso Studio and Samsung’s mature and advanced node process design kits (PDKs) down to SF2 to advance next-generation analog, custom, RF and mixed-signal design.

Customers using Samsung PDKs will benefit from key Cadence product integrations, such as the integration between Virtuoso Studio and the Cadence Pegasus Verification System, enabling faster turnaround times and more predictable design cycle times with design rule checks (DRCs), layout versus schematic (LVS), hierarchical metal fill (HMF) insertion and design-for-manufacturing (DFM) signoff. Additionally, the Pegasus Verification Solution enables InDesign physical verification, delivering the broader expansion and inclusion of the Pegasus DRC and fill capabilities within the Virtuoso Studio Layout for 4X faster turnaround times.

The Cadence Voltus-XFi Custom Power Integrity Solution, also integrated with Virtuoso Studio, is also now optimized and certified for Samsung Foundry’s advanced process technologies. This enables customers to confidently adopt state-of-the-art and future-ready custom IC design flow with Samsung Foundry PDKs. Furthermore, customers benefit from better power usage and improved design performance. The seamless integration of the Cadence Voltus-XFi power-grid-view (PGV) macro models into the Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution, alongside the Virtuoso Studio platform, enables full-chip power integrity signoff.

“Through our continued collaboration with Cadence, we are supporting mutual customers with the latest technologies to design and verify their next-generation hyperscale computing, mobile, automotive and AI offerings,” said Sei Seung Yoon, executive vice president and head of Foundry Design Enablement team at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration between Cadence and Samsung provides customers with solutions to accelerate design closure on all of Samsung’s process technologies, including our most advanced SF3 and SF2 technologies.”

“Our ongoing engagement with Samsung enables customers to benefit from the most advanced semiconductor design, verification and manufacturing technologies required to create ICs that meet the demands for today’s emerging applications,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager in the Custom & Package Group at Cadence. “With Samsung’s certification of the new AI-based Virtuoso Studio, customers can design new ICs with the high-performance benefits afforded by Samsung Foundry’s process technologies.”

Virtuoso Studio supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy enabling SoC design excellence. Customers can learn more at www.cadence.com/go/VirtuosoStudioCertification.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

