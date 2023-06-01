Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Teleconference to Reveal Company Plans and Direction with New CEO On Twitter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG), a holding company in the biotech industry, is excited to announce that its new CEO and management team will be hosting a teleconference live on twitter to discuss the company's future plans and strategic direction.

The teleconference will update shareholders on the new direction of the Company into the biotechnology industry, the new management team in place, Name and Symbol change, Company's plans on filing an S1 Registration Statement and whats to be expected going forward for Branded Legacy, Inc. The call will take place on July 24, 2023 at 10:30am EST, providing an opportunity for shareholders, industry experts, and members of the media to gain valuable insights into the company's vision and upcoming initiatives.

David Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "I am looking forward to addressing our shareholders on this exciting new direction. Our team is really excited to deliver some updates on developments of innovative products and therapies."

Oswald, an accomplished business leader with an impressive track record of driving growth and success in various industries, assumed the role of CEO at Branded Legacy, Inc. on June 1, 2023.

To participate in the teleconference and gain firsthand knowledge of Branded Legacy, Inc.'s future plans and direction, please register in advance using the following details:

Event: Branded Legacy, Inc. Teleconference with CEO David Oswald
Date: July 24, 2023
Time: 10:30am EST
Event Link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1zqKVPXeemnJB

For media inquiries or interview requests with David Oswald, please contact:
Phillip White | CSO | [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com
(407) 337-0642
[email protected]

