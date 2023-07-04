TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.'s ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)( TSXV:AZ, Financial) subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., a global leader in smart retail shopping cart solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the pilot phase at Carrefour, one of the world's leading retail chains. Since March 2023, the smart carts have undergone rigorous testing at Carrefour's flagship Hypermarket store in Ste Genevieve Des Bois, near Paris, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback and achieving excellent customer satisfaction. As part of the rollout phase, Carrefour and Cust2Mate are looking to initially deploy smart carts in two Carrefour hypermarket stores in Q4 of this year. This expansion will allow Carrefour to streamline its operations, improve customer satisfaction, and stay ahead of the competition in the rapidly evolving retail market.

Guillaume Cocovi, Director Strategy Transformation of the Carrefour Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the successful pilot phase, stating, "We are seeing very, very positive feedback from customers at this store. Before launching this project, like any large company, we issued a call for proposals. We looked at what was happening in the market, and Cust2Mate was the company that offered us the product that best matched our expectations and put the most effort into supporting us in the deployment. We felt it right away. The relationship with the founders was very smooth, and the project started at full speed since the carts were already there. In just three months, the test could begin." 1

The success of the pilot phase at Carrefour marks an important milestone for Cust2Mate and A2Z. With Carrefour being one of the largest retail chains globally, operating thousands of locations, the potential scope for Cust2Mate's smart carts is vast. The positive feedback received from Carrefour customers further solidifies the value and effectiveness of the innovative smart cart solution.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of the pilot phase at Carrefour," said Bentsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z. "The partnership with Carrefour has been incredibly valuable, and their satisfaction with our smart cart solution is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the retail experience. We are excited to move forward to the rollout phase and bring the benefits of our smart carts to Carrefour stores."

"We look forward to initiating the rollout in Carrefour hypermarket stores in Q4 this year. This collaboration reflects our commitment to revolutionizing the shopping experience and providing Carrefour customers with enhanced convenience and efficiency. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and driving innovation in the retail industry." - Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate.

Carrefour operates 13,650 stores under various banners, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash & carry outlets, and soft discount stores.

1For the complete interview with Carrefour and Cust2Mate including an instore smart cart walkthrough visit https://vimeo.com/839846404

About A2Z Cust2Mate

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product, Cust2Mate, is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

About Carrefour

Carrefour is a leading global retailer, with 200 hypermarkets in France alone (with about 1,500 carts per location) and a total of 13,650 stores worldwide. With a staggering number of traditional carts across its stores, Carrefour is committed to providing a seamless and convenient shopping experience for its customers. As a leading global retailer, Carrefour stands as a prominent player in the industry, continuously driving innovation and delivering exceptional service.

Investors interested in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. and their innovative solutions can visit www.a2zas.com for more information.

For more information on Cust2Mate solution and its benefits, please visit www.cust2mate.com

For more information on CARREFOUR, please visit https://www.carrefour.fr/

