*The company SMKG highlights its Platforms as a Service #PAAS technology portfolio of Commerce Strategies in Paytech, Fintech, AI and Blockchain Digital Solutions. In addition, with the Company’s extensive capabilities in Cross-border Rails, E-commerce Cart, EMV MPOS and Mobile Wallets technologies that transform SMKG into a Paytech Co., creating a unique move toward Payments Platform as a Service #PPaas is a natural extension. This interoperability and “On Demand” ready architectures and wireframes provides our customers the ability to Scale Payments with any Acquirer and Issuer relationship or sponsors domestically and or globally – including the complexity for EMV POS peripheral manufacturer interoperability and certifications.

NEW YORK, NY, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc ( SMKG, Financial) is fortifying its global offering of Multi-tenant Platforms and Super APPs embedded with a robust suite of Paytech, AI and Blockchain utilities and protocols to deliver analytical and extensive functionality to its customers. This global market opportunity caters to Acquirers, Issuers, PSPs, MSBs, Open and Closed Loop Card Schemes and now Blockchains alongside Crypto initiatives for interoperability with Payment Networks, Gateways and Digital Token/Crypto Exchanges. Furthermore, the company has its AI strategy with its very own proprietary Chatbot AI Abotslife, which adds fundamental value and task automation to the complete mix of interoperability with payment transactions and risk monitoring.

Dharmesh Vora, President of Enterprise at SMKG stated, “It is very clear that Paytech vs taking Payments is a requirement, not just a want on a wish list. To deliver a frictionless offering to global markets there must be a value add and flexibility for scaling solutions and services without a heavy burden of cost and loss of time to market. This means that Enterprises and Financial Institutions want or must build out their own Payments Solutions and control their path to achieve their vision - this is where we step up. Our portfolio consists of E-commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications with a suite of Digital Commerce Strategy Platforms for multi-industries that from the ground up provide Enterprises and Financial Institutions Ready-to-Deploy Digital Solutions to enable their ecosystems - plus offering their existing or newly added embedded payments makes it all seamless.

“We are experiencing a change in clients and project demands as they begin to evaluate the dynamic change that comes forward with their own Payments Solution architecture and wireframes than can manage all interoperability with all types of payment schemes, wallets, blockchains and proposed CBDCs. This allows them ultimate control when negotiating and planning their marketing strategy, product offerings and payments processing as one holistic solution.”

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc ( SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc ( SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry Multi-Tenant E-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White-Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is a boutique technology company, providing Business Intelligence, Commerce Strategies and Digital Transformation with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for Banking, Enterprises and Retail e-Wallets offering Cross-border Payments, Blockchain Protocols, Crypto Issuing, Chatbot AI, NFT Minting, Tokenization, Digital ID, Digital Automation Strategies with option for “License to Own” marketplace applications.



For more info visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com



