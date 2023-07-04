BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) ( NEWT), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, payable on July 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to report that the board has declared a dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid out of anticipated earnings from the second quarter 2023 as NewtekOne has continued to perform as a financial holding company. We look forward to reporting our second quarter 2023 financial results in early August. Our strategy to operate as a financial holding company is on track to continue to provide business and financial solutions to independent business owners in all 50 states through Newtek Bank and our non-bank subsidiaries utilizing state-of-the-art technological business processes that we believe sets us apart from our competitors.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “During the second half of 2023, we will continue to focus on delivering our business and financial solutions to our clients utilizing the Newtek Advantage™ and our technology-enabled bank. We continue to add to our existing talented management team and staff, procure additional strategic alliance partnerships, and execute on our core strategy, all of which we look forward to discussing further as a part of our growth strategy. We believe being well capitalized and profitable with industry-leading margins leaves us well positioned in the market and creates an exciting time for all of our stakeholders.”

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.



Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank, National Association™, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause NewtekOne's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in NewtekOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.