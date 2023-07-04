The largest East Coast manufacturing event also hosted Diversity.org New York-based students in STEM to showcase the newest innovations and technologies in the industry.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / IME East, the premiere event for manufacturing and engineering on the East Coast, welcomed more than 3,600 verified attendees at the Javits Convention Center in New York from June 13-15, a 112% increase from the 2021 event. Attendees traveled from 46 U.S. states and territories and represented 50 countries, marking the expo as one of the most diverse expos in manufacturing.

IME East, which hosts six co-located shows, including Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East, EastPack, Automation (ATX) East, Design & Manufacturing (D&M) East, Plastec East and Quality Expo East, saw representatives from more than 300 exhibiting companies across various areas of manufacturing. Of the attendees, more than 300 were CEOs and nearly 700 were managers.

Renown organizations such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, JR Automation, Mikron Corporation, Automation NTH, Cimquest, Protolabs, HP, All-Fill, AstroNova Product Identification, Ravizza Packaging, Canon Virginia, Plastek Group, and Seaway Plastics showcased the newest products and innovations from all verticals of manufacturing.

Students in STEM from schools around New York City saw firsthand the variety of opportunities manufacturing holds through IME East's partnership with The Diversity Org. The students experienced live demonstrations and spoke with market leaders, as well as participated in workshops and sessions in all areas of the industry.

"Having students from New York see firsthand how many jobs are available in manufacturing, and the importance of meeting industry innovators, was invaluable," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, IME East. "Manufacturing is continuously evolving with an expected U.S. annual growth rate of 3.02% across the industry through 2028. It is important to show Gen Z that the future of these verticals belongs to them."

Marissa Fayer, the Founder and CEO of HerHealthEQ, delivered the opening-day keynote on the future of women's health in medical technology. HerHealthEQ partners with medical device manufacturers and hospitals to secure new or refurbished equipment in communities around the world. By speaking at IME East, Fayer conveyed how important it is for verticals within medical manufacturing to work with each other to revolutionize manufacturing in healthcare.

"I have been in the industry for 23 years and this was the first trade show I attended, so it is really exciting to be full circle," Fayer says. "The fact that we can talk about women's health on such a large stage is exciting because it was not spoken about before. It is interesting to elevate women and women's health in this industry, which is predominately male dominated."

IME East will return to New York City from June 10-12, 2025, at the Javits Convention Center. Pre-registration for the 2025 event is available at www.imengineeringeast.com.

IME West will have its 2024 annual expo in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 6-8. Attendees and exhibitors can pre-register at www.imengineeringwest.com.

For the second time since its launch, IME South will also return for its biennial show June 4-6, 2024, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Pre-register at www.imengineeringsouth.com.

