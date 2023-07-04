WISeKey Publishes Timeline of the Reverse Stock Split

GENEVA (June 27, 2023) – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and semiconductors company, today announced the timeline of the previously announced reverse stock split of its Class B shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The reverse stock split was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on June 22, 2023.

June 29, 2023: Last trading day of old Class B shares (on a pre-reverse stock split basis) on SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN CH0314029270)

June 30, 2023 (the "ex-date"): First trading day of new Class B shares (on a post-reverse stock split basis) on SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN CH1276062754)

The reverse stock split of Class B shares may result in fractions of new Class B shares for the individual shareholder. This is the case if shareholders hold an amount of WISeKey Class B shares that is not divisible by 50 or a multiple thereof. The resulting fractions in new Class B shares are rounded down to the next whole number and shareholders will be compensated for such fractions in cash at a fixed price per share corresponding to a three-day volume-weighted average price of the WISeKey Class B Shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange prior to the ex-date of the reverse stock split.

For WISeKey's Class A shares (which are not listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange), a reverse stock split in the ratio of 25 old Class A shares into 1 new Class A share has been effected, in accordance with the shareholder approval obtained at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Any resulting fractions of new Class A shares will be rounded down to the next whole number without compensation.

Additional information about the reverse stock split is provided in a Q&A available at https://www.wisekey.com/company/investors/.

